‘The past 10 of my items’: Customer warns Amazon is ‘scamming’ by keeping $10 on returns

An Amazon customer used social media to issue a PSA about an alleged change in the company’s return policy.

In a viral video that has amassed 226,800 views as of this writing, TikTokerAlexa Curtis (@alexacurtisisunfiltered) warned viewers that they should be on the lookout for new fees related to returns with the online retailer.

“Huge Amazon scam!!! Listen to this,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The upset content creator then got right into what she said she learned about new return rules.

What’s the alleged new ‘scam’?

“Big new Amazon scam I don’t think anyone is paying attention to,” the woman began in the clip. “I noticed this the past ten of my items.”

The woman went on to say she noticed Amazon had been deducting $10 from her refund whenever processing her returns.

“So I called them, and I was like, ‘You didn’t return all of my money,’” the woman said.

That’s when she claimed she was told the $10 was a “restocking fee.” She said she was also told that customers who wanted all of their money back would have to call the company.

“Full-on scam,” she continued. “They are getting an extra 10, 15 dollars out of every return, so you better call or check how much they actually refund.”

Is this true?

According to Amazon’s website, returns are offered within 30 days of the receipt of the purchase. However, some items, like mattresses and electronics, have specific rules about returns and refunds. Some sellers on the website may also have return policies that differ from Amazon’s.

The refund policy also explains that customers may be issued partial or reduced refunds in the event that the returned item has missing parts, is damaged, or has missing manuals or accessories.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email for more information about its restocking fees policy.

Customers have called Amazon out for alleged scams in the past. One woman went viral after she claimed the company’s “Prime Day” was a scam. Another accused the company of false advertising after she felt duped about the pricing of an item she wanted to purchase.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many pushed back against the woman’s claims that Amazon is charging a restocking fee.

“Not true,” user KP81 wrote.

“I just did a refund 3 days ago,” user oregonchump said. “I checked 100% refunded.”

User Ashley added, “I check all of my refunds and I always get 100% back.”

Others, however, shared Amazon return experiences they felt were a bit sketchy.

“Or they say they never got the item back and they charge u the whole price,” user ariel said.

“They tried to refund me a gift card when I paid with my debit card and only changed it when I requested it and … they said ‘it happens sometimes,’” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexa Curtis via Instagram direct message and comment for more information.

