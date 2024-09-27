‘$22.99 is a lot’: Customer says Netflix is now locking up shows, movies

A Netflix with ads customer said the streamer started locking specific content. And he has to upgrade to watch it.

JustGourm’s (@justgourm) TikTok, which has over 725,000 views, shows him zooming in on a Netflix movie selection: White Chicks.

There’s a small lock icon situated in the upper right-hand corner of the movie’s thumbnail. When he attempts to stream the movie, he’s presented with a message indicating that since he has the non-ads version of Netflix’s subscription plan, this title isn’t available to him.

If he wants to watch it, he has to pay more. JustGourm went on to express his disappointment in his viral clip.

“So listen: Netflix is dead. You see that little lock? They started locking shows now. And you can’t watch stuff if you’re not paying for the non-ads standard plan. So like they’re starting to lock content. Like if you’re on the ads plan, for $6.99, there’s certain [expletive] you cannot watch unless you’re paying at least, at least $15.49. Netflix is dead, y’all. Netflix is dead,” he says.

What movies and shows are locked?

What’s on Netflix is one online resource that provides an updated list of content unavailable to Netflix ad accounts. House of Cards, Peaky Blinders, all the Boss Baby TV shows and specials, Dinotrux, and Netflix originals are locked.

However, there are also licensed movies and shows unavailable to ad-supported plans, like Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Madame Web (you know, in case you wanted to see if the Spider-Verse flick is as bad as everyone says it is).

“While the vast majority of TV shows and movies are available on an ad-supported plan, a small number are not due to licensing restrictions. These titles will appear with a lock icon when you search or browse Netflix,” the streaming service notes on its site.

According to Variety, 10% of Netflix content in certain regions is restricted from ad-supported accounts.

Is Netflix donezo?

Customers have sounded the death knell each time the streamer implemented a major change. However, it’s unclear when Netflix started locking up content.

When Netflix first implemented more stringent password-sharing measures, folks purportedly canceled their accounts en masse. However, it was reported that the move led to more accounts being created.

When Netflix increased the pricing of its premium plan, again, subscribers said the service was too expensive to keep. Again, following this move, Netflix has since increased profits.

So the locked content is not likely to have a negative impact on Netflix.

TikTokers aren’t happy

Still, viewers sounded off in the comments section of JustGourm’s video.

Some viewers tried to revive cable over this.

“Let’s all agree to just go back to cable,” one said.

“Annnndddddd….. we have circled back around to cable/satellite,” another wrote.

Former Netflix customers also shared what their last straws were.

“I canceled them when they did the last price increase. These streaming companies have lost their minds,” one said.

“I cancelled Netflix over a year ago when they cracked down on sharing. Live alone and if not even my parents could use my account, wasn’t worth it. I find other ways to watch stuff… never looked back!” another exclaimed.

