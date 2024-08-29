‘Nobody is safe’: Woman who works at engagement ring store can’t believe what soon-to-be fiancé asked her

While it’s been reported that infidelity occurs less in couples that are married, it’s not unheard of.

According to stats cited by Marriage.com, between up to 15% of married women and up to 25% of married men cheat at at least one point during the marriage. And according to Right Lawyers, “the most likely times for cheating to occur are during the first year of marriage, following the birth of the first child, the seventh year of marriage (the infamous seven-year itch), and during middle age.”

One unfaithful man took things to a whole new level by attempting to cheat on his partner right before popping the question. Wedding ring store employee and TikToker Brenna (@brennathebandit) shared what went down in a short TikTok that was viewed over 31,000 times.

“Y’all, nobody is safe,” she starts the video.

“I work at an engagement ring store. We sell engagement rings,” she says, providing context. “Literally, this guy was there with his girlfriend, buying an engagement ring, and asks me for my number.”

Viewers cracked jokes about the bizarre scenario in the comments section.

“Can’t let an engagement ring stop you from finding a different wife,” one joked. Another quipped, “Open relationship but only for him.”

Is asking for another person’s number cheating?

Psychology Today seems to refer to acts like asking for someone’s number as “micro-cheating.” It defines micro-cheating as, “small breaches of trust in a relationship that don’t pass the threshold into a physical affair.” But, according to a study by Forbes, 41% of respondents would consider such an act as straight-up cheating.

Regardless of whether or not it’s considered cheating, most would probably agree that asking for the phone number of someone you find attractive is not the best way to start out a marriage.

