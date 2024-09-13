We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A woman claiming that her brand new house “poisoned” her , Elon Musk’s creepy response to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, how Wheel of Fortune fans are divided over changes to the show, and how Trump’s debate performance sank Trump’s stock just days before he’s free to cash out .

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

She said it was like a “dream home,” but then explained how her dream turned into a nightmare . “Little did I know how it would ruin my life,” she continued.

Billionaire Elon Musk offered to impregnate pop star Taylor Swift in a bizarre remark on X. Most of the responses, even on Musk’s X, pushed back on the crude remark.

None of us like change, particularly when it comes to TV we’ve been watching every single day for the better part of 40 years .

The stock’s down almost 60% over the past 6 months.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Lumber Liquidators worker reveals an industry secret

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

⛽ When you put gas into your car, you expect that the number of gallons you put in your car corresponds with the number of gallons displayed on the pump. One disgruntled customer is claiming that a gas station they bought gas from shorted them .

✈️ This woman got banned from flying with American Airlines for something she didn’t (and would never) do. Here’s why .

🧁 A kindergarten teacher explained why cupcakes aren’t the best treat for parents to bring to their kids’ school birthday celebrations. She’s now getting a ton of hate online .

📦 A woman believes she narrowly avoided being scammed and praised TikTok for giving her the heads up. She also used the platform to issue a PSA to others so they can avoid falling victim to similar tricks . (Editor’s note: This is the scam we highlighted in yesterday’s newsletter!)

🛍️ Is Chick-fil-A charging for bags now ?

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

Actor Ken Jeong gave a shoutout to his wife of 20 years during an ESPN broadcast—and it left some ESPN hosts completely flabbergasted.