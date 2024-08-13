‘What’s next? You gonna charge me for the french fry container?’: Chick-fil-A customer gets charged for a bag

Excess waste is a major problem in America. As a result, municipalities and companies alike are trying to find ways to curb material consumption to reduce the amount of garbage produced.

One way of doing that is through bag fees. How these fees work is simple: one is not automatically provided with a bag when they shop, and if they require a bag, they must pay for one.

Proponents of this idea say that the requirement to pay for bags ends with consumers using reusable products, while others have argued that the production of these reusable bags is wasteful and that one must use the bag thousands of times before it offsets the environmental impact of a plastic bag.

Regardless, these bag fees are proving popular. Now, however, one internet user has sparked discussion after questioning the practicality of such fees in certain situations.

A bag fee at Chick-fil-A

In a video with over 72,000 views, TikTok user Aylin (@_staylina) gripes about her newfound issues with much beloved but oft-controversial chain Chick-fil-A.

First, she notes the change in Chick-fil-A’s chicken, a move that she says has resulted in the chain having “the most disgusting chicken I’ve ever had.”

Then, Aylin says that a recent experience placing a mobile order is making her reconsider her relationship with the restaurant.

“I place a mobile order, right? Just french fries. Just french fries and a drink,” she recalls. “Why the f*** did I get charged for the bag?”

“What’s next? What’s next? You gonna charge me for the french fry container? You gonna charge me for the potatoes? You gonna charge me to park in your parking lot?” she continues.

Is Chick-fil-A charging for bags now?

Although Aylin appears to blame Chick-fil-A for this fee, it’s likely that this was in response to local legislation about bags. For example, cities like Los Angeles and Pittsburgh have bag fee laws in place that have elicited similar reactions from customers. As the Daily Dot previously covered, a TikTok user had a comparably response to Aylin after being asked to pay a $0.15 bag fee at McDonald’s.

To close her video, Aylin complains about changes in the rewards program that made it more difficult to earn free items before returning to her issues with the bag fee.

“Y’all, start looking at your receipts,” she states. “Try and see if you’re getting charged for your bags…I get it at the stores that you go shopping at that ban bags. But like, this is food. What am I supposed to do? Walk out holding it?”

In the comments sections, users offered their own views on the apparently inflated prices of Chick-fil-A.

“It’s gotten soooo expensive too! A sandwich used to be like $3 now it’s $5. 5 tiny nuggets are over $5. It’s insane,” said a user. “I don’t buy it anymore. I just eat the free app rewards.”

“YEP! We don’t go anymore. Feeding a family of 6 is outrageous cost and then to top it off the chicken taste horrible and the quantity of fries is just d*mn sad,” added another.

“I don’t mind paying for bags and cups if it keep food prices down,but 10cent for 1bag is ridiculous,” wrote a third.

“I feel like it’s acceptable, and even expected at grocery stores but fast food? Isn’t it the cost of doing business?” asked a further TikToker. “Like fast food to go in a bag/box is your business model.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Aylin via Instagram direct message.

