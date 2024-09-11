Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris prompts Elon Musk’s ‘creepiest post of all time’

Billionaire Elon Musk offered to impregnate pop star Taylor Swift on Tuesday in a bizarre remark on X.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk wrote.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

The comment came shortly after Swift revealed in a statement on Instagram that she’d be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she said. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

The statement was accompanied by a photograph of Swift and her cat and was closed out with the sentence: “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift’s photo and closing remark was an apparent jab at Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who claimed in 2021 that “childless cat ladies” were ruining the country.

With Swift’s endorsement of Harris, Musk took it upon himself to not only offer Swift a child of her own but to protect her cat. Musk’s reference to Swift’s pet appears to relate to recent fears spread by conservatives that pet cats are being stolen and eaten by Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s post received widespread praise from his biggest supporters.

“The left is gonna melt down over this post,” the conservative duo known as the HodgeTwins replied.

“Hahaha… This is Savage!!” another fan wrote.

But most of the responses, even on Musk’s X, pushed back on the crude remark.

“you really have to work at it to be a billionaire with literal rocket ships and still manage to come off as pathetic,” one user said.

“This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange,” another added. “It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling.”

Instead of responding with words, many also used memes to show their disdain for Musk.

Another dubbed it, “one of the creepiest posts of all time.”

perhaps one of the creepiest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Ewgyps3Txn — beer person (@CantEverDie) September 11, 2024

Musk’s statement also ties into his current obsession around birth rates.

The billionaire has repeatedly warned that a “population collapse” is imminent due to the lack of children, despite demographers saying that such fears are unfounded.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.