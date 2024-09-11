‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans divided over set changes, new host Ryan Seacrest: ‘totally unwatchable’

As all the hardcore “weeknight 7-8 pm ABC” heads know, Pat Sajak recently retired from his duties as host of Wheel of Fortune after 41 years. That’s a lot of “sorry, no Js.”
However, all things must pass, and a new host was set to pick up wheelin’ duties alongside longtime letter queen Vanna White. It was a big decision by ABC, but they eventually said, “Seacrest IN!”
Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest begins his reign
Yes, who better to host a show than notorious hoster of shows Ryan Seacrest? Seriously, Ryan’s a busy guy. Like, stupidly busy. Like, “trying to not be alone with your thoughts” busy.
Well, Seacrest made his debut on Wheel this week, and viewers got a taste of what to expect for perhaps the next 40 (?) years.
The gig went well overall, despite some clear first-night jitters from Seacrest.
Predictably, reviews were mixed for stepdad Seacrest stepping in.
Heck, Seacrest didn’t even hold cards throughout the game, implying he either studied hard for this or there was a teleprompter off-camera.
Viewers complain about bad editing
Viewers were particularly critical of a moment in which Seacrest allowed a misspeak on a solved puzzle to slide, winning the contestant a trip to freaking Italy.
That being said, a few fans seemed to be pretty amiable to the new kid on the wheel block.
Wheel of Fortune set changes also divides viewers
The warm body confirming or denying vowels wasn’t the only change of Fortune. No no.
For you see, the show also received new graphics, new contestant boxes, and a whole new set. Here’s a wide look at how it looks as of this week.
So many wheels! And for some viewers, this whole setup was a wheel-bridge too far.
The board also seemed to have a slight delay, and the behind-the-wheel area was made more minimalistic compared to its previously colorful backdrop.
One viewer suggests the set redesign may have been a savvy move by the Wheel producers.
However, we must remember that adjustment to change takes time and come winter, we’ll likely all be adjusted and enjoying the cozy presence of Seacrest yelling out letters in our living rooms every night at 7 or 7:30 (depending on the market). I, for one, welcome our new wheel overlord.
Gotta clean it up on that puzzle-solving rule front, though, Ry-ry! Come on, now.
