‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans divided over set changes, new host Ryan Seacrest: ‘totally unwatchable’

As all the hardcore “weeknight 7-8 pm ABC” heads know, Pat Sajak recently retired from his duties as host of Wheel of Fortune after 41 years. That’s a lot of “sorry, no Js.”

However, all things must pass, and a new host was set to pick up wheelin’ duties alongside longtime letter queen Vanna White. It was a big decision by ABC, but they eventually said, “Seacrest IN!”

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest begins his reign

Yes, who better to host a show than notorious hoster of shows Ryan Seacrest? Seriously, Ryan’s a busy guy. Like, stupidly busy. Like, “trying to not be alone with your thoughts” busy.

Well, Seacrest made his debut on Wheel this week, and viewers got a taste of what to expect for perhaps the next 40 (?) years.

The gig went well overall, despite some clear first-night jitters from Seacrest.

Predictably, reviews were mixed for stepdad Seacrest stepping in.

I don’t think Merv would’ve cast Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune. Not a good fit. — Nick Cummings (@nickcummings3) September 10, 2024

Wait, what? Ryan Seacrest hosts #WheelOfFortune ? Ugh. That man is in everything! Give jobs to other people! pic.twitter.com/Sty1vvwqvj — freddielm (@freddielm) September 10, 2024

I turned back to ABC and Wheel of Fortune was on and something seemed so peaceful and happy about it I actually watched for a few minutes before jumping back into debate swamp. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) September 11, 2024

Ryan Seacrest is off to a rocky start on Wheel of Fortune 🥴



Not a single mention of the ICON @PatSajak?!pic.twitter.com/ccwAhe94Ar — Noel ☆ (@KingOfHotTopics) September 10, 2024

Wheel of Fortune feels off now. — Terry ☘ #StandWithUkraine (@Sam_Maddy) September 9, 2024

Heck, Seacrest didn’t even hold cards throughout the game, implying he either studied hard for this or there was a teleprompter off-camera.

Viewers complain about bad editing

Viewers were particularly critical of a moment in which Seacrest allowed a misspeak on a solved puzzle to slide, winning the contestant a trip to freaking Italy.

@WheelofFortune Did we hear contestant Terry say, "Vine-Riping Tomatoes" to answer the puzzle "Vine-Ripped Tomatoes" — 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓮 (@DelawareBlogger) September 9, 2024

“VINE-RIPENING TOMATOES” -Terry

“Correct” -Ryan

Puzzle was: “VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES”.

Yeah I don’t know how that was correct. — Matt – Simple Army Vet!! (@SixBurgh702) September 10, 2024

@WheelofFortune It sure sounded like Terry said “Vine ripening tomatoes” #wheeloffortune I’m I wrong? — steve ahlstrand (@strander1969) September 9, 2024

That being said, a few fans seemed to be pretty amiable to the new kid on the wheel block.

watching @RyanSeacrest debut on @WheelofFortune and despite my low expectations he is doing a good job. I actually am finding him likable….he seamlessly stepping into @patsajak big shoes — 🆃🅴🅴 🅴🆂🆂 🅳🅴🅴 (@SugahAintSweet) September 9, 2024

Wheel of Fortune set changes also divides viewers

The warm body confirming or denying vowels wasn’t the only change of Fortune. No no.

For you see, the show also received new graphics, new contestant boxes, and a whole new set. Here’s a wide look at how it looks as of this week.

Oh great. Every night is now New Years Eve. Wheel of Fortune is supposed to be mindless fun where nothing changes. What is with all the gears spinning around? I feel like time is running out in front of my eyes. Hard no. https://t.co/qwvZtNu8ok — Harry Giannoulis (@HarryGPSG) September 10, 2024

So many wheels! And for some viewers, this whole setup was a wheel-bridge too far.

The new set and graphics are totally unwatchable. @WheelofFortune all you had to do is plug Ryan into the previous set and format. Show is wrecked. @patsajak — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) September 10, 2024

This weird new setup is giving 90s computer game version of Wheel of Fortune 🤣🤣 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/CYdCjgbeCQ — Ryan Moyer (@RyanMoyer10) September 9, 2024

@WheelofFortune Not only is the new set distracting from totally enjoying Wheel of Fortune, but the split screen with the three boxes with constants at the bottom is even more distracting and only see the contestants not the puzzle , #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/cfRopYEqb0 — Brian King (@bmking72) September 10, 2024

The board also seemed to have a slight delay, and the behind-the-wheel area was made more minimalistic compared to its previously colorful backdrop.

Not to be negative but I absolutely hate what they’ve done to the #wheeloffortune set. It feels like one of those weird international versions of the show. Very distracting. — ET2U (@ET2U) September 10, 2024

One viewer suggests the set redesign may have been a savvy move by the Wheel producers.

The set change was a smart move by Wheel of Fortune show runners. If everyone is complaining about the colors of the set, they are not complaining about a new host.



Then they change the set and viewers are suddenly happy. pic.twitter.com/d77nZyXaMv — Hank Campbell (@HankCampbell) September 10, 2024

However, we must remember that adjustment to change takes time and come winter, we’ll likely all be adjusted and enjoying the cozy presence of Seacrest yelling out letters in our living rooms every night at 7 or 7:30 (depending on the market). I, for one, welcome our new wheel overlord.

Gotta clean it up on that puzzle-solving rule front, though, Ry-ry! Come on, now.

