‘Not all mold is black or visible’: Woman says she’s been ‘poisoned’ by her house after black mold ‘nightmare’

A woman believes she may have gotten sick after purchasing a brand new house with black mold in it.

“Please watch if you have purchased a new build,” reads the video’s text overlay.

Black mold nightmare

The content creator presented a good reason to be cautious. “About a year ago, a year-and-a-half ago, I bought a brand new house,” the woman said to start the clip.

She said it was like a “dream home,” but then explained how her dream turned into a nightmare. “Little did I know how it would ruin my life,” she continued.

Although Brittney said she’s struggled with many aspects of her new home, but the worst part are the health problems associated with the mold.

“My house has mold in it,” she said. “I’m so sick here. And I’m stuck in this house.”

Other issues with the home

The TikToker rattled off other issues with the home, including builders installing the wrong sized AC, failing to put barrier wrap and her entire home being built with “moldy lumber.”

As a result, Brittney can’t sleep in her bedroom and instead staying on the couch in her living room. “Everyday, I have the most insane symptoms from the mold exposure,” she added.

Ultimately, the woman warned against purchasing new homes. “It’s actually really common with a lot of these new builds,” she said. “They just throw them up so quick and they do such a crappy job installing the AC.”

To add insult to injury, the woman believes the builders are trying to “cover up” their wrong doing.

Are new builds more likely to get black mold?

A recent survey of 1,000 new home buyers found that 66% reported feeling “regret” about some aspect of the building process of their new home. Only 48% felt like purchasing a new build was a good investment.

Additionally, many homeowners on social media caution against purchasing homes built between 2020-2022. Some cite fears that the homes are poorly constructed compared to older ones. One man went viral after claiming that the materials used to build new homes are subpar. Others have shed light on the possible economic ramifications of purchasing a new build.

In the comments section, users expressed concerns about the new homeowner’s exposure to black mold and pressed for details about the builder.

“Spill the tea who is the builder,” user Megan Noorda wrote.

“Omg I am so sorry,” user Kourtney_dale said. “You look incredibly sick. I hope you can get out.”

“You should definitely consult an attorney and sue,” another user suggested.

