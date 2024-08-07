A Trump-themed Cybertruck next to Donald Trump pointing. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom right corner.

Adin Live/YouTube (Fair Use) Jonah Elkowitz/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Newsletter: Trump gifted an assassination-themed Cybertruck

Andrew Wyrich

Our top stories today are about: How Trump was gifted an assassination-themed Cybertruck while on a livestream, an Airbnb guest being shocked at discovering the décor inside it, a Hulu customer saying it tried to "scam" her into paying a higher rate, and why people are making black mold jokes at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. 

🚘 VIRAL POLITICS
Trump now has a Trump assassination-themed CyberTruck—courtesy of Adin Ross

Trump appeared on a right-wing influencer’s stream and was gifted a CyberTruck that had a wrap on it themed to the former president’s assassination attempt last month. 

🏠 WTF
‘Not the GET OUT sequel set up’: Guest arrives at Airbnb in the South. They can’t believe what greets them

Viewers are concerned with this Airbnb’s racist décor

📺 STREAMING
‘They were sneaky’: Customer says Hulu tried to ‘scam’ her into canceling, resubscribing at a higher rate

A customer has gone viral after claiming Hulu tried to “scam” them into paying a higher rate.

🦠 POP CULTURE
Is black mold silently poisoning JK Rowling’s brain?

Black mold, or insults about it, seem to have gotten to Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s head

Robert Downey Jr(l), Doctor Doom(r) There is text that says Decoding Fandom in a web_crawlr font in the bottom right corner.

Will Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom revive the MCU? Fans are skeptical

📅 After a long job search, you’ve finally found a perfect fit. And even better, it has unlimited paid time off (PTO). You’ve scored, right? Maybe not

🗒️ This Goodwill shopper went viral after finding a $3 mason jar. There was a note inside

🌀 Hurricane season is officially underway. So it probably shouldn’t be shocking that this woman sharing the 5 underrated things you should do to prep for hurricanes got a lot of attention

🐔 A Kroger shopper found “orange chicken” on sale for $9. They couldn’t believe what’s actually in the bowl

🥣 You’re not crazy: Froot Loops are getting smaller. One merchandiser revealed that Kellogg’s cereal prices were dropping because the company was rolling out new, tinier boxes.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

