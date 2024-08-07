We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How Trump was gifted an assassination-themed Cybertruck while on a livestream, an Airbnb guest being shocked at discovering the décor inside it , a Hulu customer saying it tried to “scam” her into paying a higher rate , and why people are making black mold jokes at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Trump appeared on a right-wing influencer’s stream and was gifted a CyberTruck that had a wrap on it themed to the former president’s assassination attempt last month.

Viewers are concerned with this Airbnb’s racist décor .

A customer has gone viral after claiming Hulu tried to “scam” them into paying a higher rate.

Black mold, or insults about it, seem to have gotten to Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s head .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Will Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom revive the MCU? Fans are skeptical

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📅 After a long job search, you’ve finally found a perfect fit. And even better, it has unlimited paid time off (PTO). You’ve scored, right? Maybe not .

🗒️ This Goodwill shopper went viral after finding a $3 mason jar. There was a note inside .

🌀 Hurricane season is officially underway. So it probably shouldn’t be shocking that this woman sharing the 5 underrated things you should do to prep for hurricanes got a lot of attention.

🐔 A Kroger shopper found “orange chicken” on sale for $9. They couldn’t believe what’s actually in the bowl .

🥣 You’re not crazy: Froot Loops are getting smaller. One merchandiser revealed that Kellogg’s cereal prices were dropping because the company was rolling out new, tinier boxes .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The ‘Women in Blue’ cast and director answer our questions.

🎶 Now Playing: “Doomsday” by MF DOOM 🎶