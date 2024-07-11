‘I have regrets on not doing this’: Woman shares the 5 underrated things you should do to prep for a hurricane

Hurricane season is officially underway. With Hurricane Beryl currently wreaking havoc in Jamaica and across the Gulf Coast, many want to know what they can do to be prepared in the face of a major storm. Luckily, TikToker Jenna Cannella (@jenna_cannella_) recently posted a viral video in which she lists five important—but often overlooked—things that you should have ready before a hurricane hits your doorstep.

For the past few years, Cannella has been making predictions about hurricanes that she says have always been right before any official government or news channels. She herself has been prepping for Hurricane Beryl as she lives on a lake in Louisiana and has urged others to do the same if they are potentially in the hurricane’s path.

According to Cannella, these five things should be prepared before hurricane season begins and, she notes, “Since hurricane season has already started, you need to take care of this right now.”

Safeguard important documents

The first step, Cannella says, is to gather up all your important documents in one place so that you can take them with you in case you have to evacuate your home.

“Besides your license and your passport, of course, you need to also have your birth certificate and social security cards. If you have a will, I would take that with you as well,” she says.

FEMA also strongly recommends safeguarding important documents ahead of time, and suggests keeping digital copies while storing the originals in a fireproof, waterproof box.

Safely store sentimental items

While most online checklists for hurricane preparedness do not include sentimental items, Cannella says, “I have regrets on not doing this prior [to a hurricane].” And she urges others to not make the same mistake.

If you have any items of personal value, such as a family heirloom, or an irreplaceable object, Cannella suggests storing the items in a waterproof container that you can either take with you if you evacuate or store at the highest point in your house.

Axe in the attic

“If you are going to stay, and you live in a low-lying area, like I do, have an axe in your attic. You never know when you have to break through your roof. And I know that is really sad, but that is just reality,” says Cannella.

A number of online sources, including CNN, suggest keeping an axe in the attic in case there is flooding in your area, and the only way you can get out of your house through the roof. They also recommend investing in life jackets for everyone in the home.

Water supply

“Stock up on water,” Cannella tells her viewers. She also says that you should keep a stock of non-perishable food items, and make sure that your car has a full tank of gas.

“If you see price-gouging in your area, you need to report it,” she adds, referring to the common practice of businesses raising the price of goods in the aftermath of a hurricane. The Department of Energy has a dedicated page where consumers who suspect they’ve been experienced price-gouging can file a complaint on a state and federal level.

First aid

“Last, but not least, have first aid items on hand,” Cannella advises her viewers. John Hopkins Medicine also suggests that in addition to a complete first aid kit, you should have a seven-day supply of all medications you may need; extra medical items such as glasses, walking sticks, and hearing aids; and personal hygiene items like toilet paper, hand sanitizers, and feminine products.

Cannella also says that this is by no means an exhaustive list of everything you need during a hurricane, but it’s a strong start to getting prepared before hurricane season begins.

Her video received 23,7000 views, and commenters were grateful to the TikToker for her tips.

“People say I’m crazy when I say I have 2 totes of sentimental stuff that’s ready to go for evacuation,” one person wrote.

“Thank god I’ve been keeping up with your videos cause I didn’t think about taking my important documents,” said another.

Some people shared that the tips were useful even though they weren’t in the path of any hurricanes.

“Great tips! Thanks. We are not in hurricane locations but fire locations- we are facing 105 temps,” someone said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cannella via email for further information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.