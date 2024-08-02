‘They were sneaky’: Customer says Hulu tried to ‘scam’ her into canceling, resubscribing at a higher rate

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming Hulu tried to “scam” them into paying a higher rate. The TikToker (@oopsigossipedagain) began by saying she had gotten emails from Amazon and Hulu. According to her, the email from Amazon said she updated her shipping address, which, the TikToker claimed, is untrue. Meanwhile, the email from Hulu purportedly said the account was on hold for a non-payment and requested a payment update via Amazon.

When she logged into Amazon to investigate the issue, she was told to contact Hulu, which the creator said she did. She then showed a screenshot of what she claimed was a Hulu customer service message. In the screenshot, the purported customer service representative purportedly told her that to resolve the issue, she would have to cancel her $70.99 “Legacy Hulu” subscription and purchase one of the new plans instead.

However, the problem is that these subscriptions cost $76.99 and $89.99.

Customer calls out ‘sneaky’ Hulu

The TikToker claimed Hulu intentionally canceled her account. “What happened here is they took my account that I’ve had for years and ‘accidentally’ canceled it,” she alleged. “And now tell me that I have to resubscribe at a higher rate.”

Presumptively addressing commenters who’d ask, “It’s only $7. What’s the big deal?” the TikToker said, “It’s the principal. They know what they’re doing here. Quite frankly, Hulu is mediocre sh*te. I don’t want to pay what I’m paying now, let alone $7 more.

She added that the conversation ended with Hulu directing her to Amazon—even though Amazon directed her to Hulu in the first place.

“So am I calling Amazon right now?” she said. “No, I’m not. I’m actually going to be checking into YouTube TV. But I think it’s important that people know that this is going on behind the scenes. I never authorized any of these things, but they were sneaky because they thought that they could, you know, switch me over to the new plan, which is more expensive.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

She’s not alone

This TikToker isn’t the only person affected by Hulu subscription changes. Over on Reddit, numerous users said they were “mad” that the Legacy subscription was going up in price. “It’s been the ploy all along,” one redditor speculated. “Companies suck folks in with low prices, then increase them into oblivion.”

Meanwhile, another said, “They’ve done nothing but raise prices consistently since, and it’s not going to stop…unless consumers actually vote with their wallets and stop paying it.”

The redditors are responding to a notification Hulu appears to have sent subscribers. It reads, “Legacy Hulu + Live TV (With Ads), Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) will increase to $81.99/month on 10/12/2023.”

“Legacy Hulu” is not one of the listed plans on Hulu’s website. The Daily Dot was unable to find evidence of Hulu increasing its prices since then.

Hulu and Amazon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.