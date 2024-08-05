Trump now has a Trump assassination-themed CyberTruck—courtesy of Adin Ross

Republican 2024 nominee former President Donald Trump appeared on Adin Ross’ Kick stream on Monday, drawing over half a million live viewers at one point on the platform, claiming he and Ross, an online provocateur with a history of edge-lording, was the “biggest stream in history.”

On the stream, Ross gifted Trump a custom Tesla CyberTruck wrapped with the iconic image of the former president raising his fist in the air after being shot in the ear during an assassination attempt in mid-July. He also gifted Trump a Rolex watch earlier in the stream.

“You can already see the gift … you can’t miss it,” Ross told Trump as they walked out of Mar-a-Lago, where the interview was held.

“Wow, that’s an Elon!” Trump said of his new assassination-themed CyberTruck.

“It is an Elon,” Ross said. “Shoutout to Mr. Musk.”

“That’s beautiful, that is beautiful,” Trump said. “I think it’s incredible.”

Trump and Ross then went into the truck to test the sound system, where they listened to “California Dreamin” by the Mamas & the Papas, “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys, ”Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis, and “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

“I knew him so well, he was a very good guy,” Trump said about Jackson. “Most talented person … the great ballet dancers couldn’t learn the moves like him. They told me, ‘we cannot do it.’”

Ross’ stream also touched on the Young Thug RICO case, where Trump said that the rapper was being treated unfairly (Young Thug is being prosecuted by Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who brought a RICO case against Trump as well that is still pending).

Ross had over 7 million followers on Twitch before he was banned from the platform for “unmoderated hateful conduct” last March. He ha frequently collaborated with the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing human trafficking charges in Romania.

Ross apologized in March for a livestream that reportedly led to Tate being arrested after Ross claimed Tate told him he’d be leaving Romania soon. At the time, Tate’s movements were restricted to within the country’s borders.

