‘This is mad disrespectful’: Chipotle runs out of chicken during lunch rush. Then they hand customer this

A mom on a short lunch break recently decided to order from Chipotle. What she received was so off-putting, she says she didn’t event want to eat it.

Mom calls out Chipotle

In a trending video, Paris (@parisnikhole___) explains why she got so upset with her local Chipotle.

“Chipotle. Chipotle, please don’t tell me y’all really disrespected me like that on my 30-minute lunch,” Paris says.

In the clip, Paris explains that she went to Chipotle during her 30-minute lunch break. They’d run out of chicken, so she had to wait seven minutes for them to cook more.

She was displeased by the chicken she was ultimately served.

Paris received a little cup of chicken, which she held up for the camera. The cup appears to be the same size as the ones Chipotle serves guacamole in.

This was entirely unacceptable.

“Like, throw the whole food away and y’all are cancelled at this point because this is mad disrespectful,” Paris said.

“I don’t even want my lunch no more,” Paris added.

Are its portions shrinking?

Chipotle has become infamous for allegedly decreasing its portion sizes over the years, especially the proteins.

Customers have long complained that Chipotle’s portion sizes are skimpy, and videos circulating online show workers seem visibly annoyed when a person asks for more of anything.

Others have noticed that they get even less food in their bowls or burritos when they order online and have instead vowed to come into the store when they have a Chipotle craving.

At the same time, the prices are only going up.

The issue of portion sizes has gotten serious enough that Chipotle recently promised to increase them.

How much is a serving of Chipotle protein?

According to the menu, each item comes with four ounces of protein, whether it’s chicken, steak, or pork.

That’s equivalent to half a cup.

Based on this, Paris may have actually received the right amount of chicken. Chipotle’s guacamole containers hold four ounces.

Has Chipotle gone downhill?

Last year, Barstool Sports journalist Jack Mac theorized that Chipotle was in its golden era between 2013 and 2018 when the brand was known for big portions, great quality, and fresh ingredients.

Mac believes Chipotle is experiencing a downfall that will eventually be studied in business schools.

The numbers tell a different story, however.

Chipotle’s gross profits are the highest they’ve ever been, according to data from Macrotrends. Profits have tripled since 2020. In 2024, Macrotrends reports Chipotle made over $3 billion in profit.

Many people weighed in on Paris’ complaint about the chicken on her dish.

“Chipotle be rationing,” a person said.

“It’s the 7 mins that would send me,” a commenter wrote.

Paris responded, “Beyond sent like where’s the I put extra in there for the wait.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paris for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Chipotle via email.

