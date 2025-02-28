‘Their lack of empathy is unmatched’: Millennial’s rant exposing the one thing Boomers refuse to admit is striking a nerve

TikTok is full of hot takes on the differences between Boomers, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, but one concerned Millennial’s viral video is getting thousands of comments and support for its detailed and specific takedown of Boomer culture, and the power structures that make Boomer culture thrive.

On Feb. 1, 2025, TikTok user @feralrockdove, also known as Kat, shared a post with the caption, “A problem I don’t see addressed enough.” In the post, the user began a disclaimer: “I’m going to share an observation, I don’t see a lot of people making this observation.”

The Boomer Show: Why it’s time to change the channel

“I’m about to be 42, and we’ve been living in the Boomer show my entire life,” the creator said—first explaining what a Boomer is (individuals born between 1946 and 1964) and then making the point that all of America’s major presidential candidates were Boomers. “I did not have an option outside of this culture,” they said. “I’m ready for the Boomer show to end.”

The creator also discouraged Boomers watching the video from defending themselves as “chill,” or “one of the good ones,” as it’s just another way Boomers beg for attention. Kat says they’ve known many Boomers over the years, and that “all of them had to be kicked out of my life.”

But the biggest problem with Boomers, the creator emphasized, is that they control the allocation of America’s resources—money, love, care, and more—and direct it back to themselves. “Enough is never enough and it always goes to them,” Kat stated. “It seems to me they have weaponized the concept of respect, and that everything flows to them all the time.”

Boomer’s obsession with relevancy and control is making them willing to compete with and rob both younger and older generations, said the creator, who also said they are not willing to work with Boomers anymore. “It is our job to make things better and easier for those coming up under us—unilaterally; we can punch up but we need to lend a helping hand out and down.”

“That, I think in summary, is what’s wrong with Boomers,” the creator concluded. “They have warped and weaponized respect to mean that everything gets delivered up to them…they’re in relevancy in a way no other generation has seen for so long.”

‘The most unethical generation in the history of the United States’

The post received 1.8 million views, over 345,000 likes and over 12,000 comments, mostly from younger generations who agreed with the creator’s stance. One comment read, “Their lack of empathy is unmatched.” Another read, “Maybe our parents always called us dramatic because we were taking attention and love away from them.” Still, another comment read, “I saw a video that said ‘millennials still feel like we don’t know what we’re doing or like kids because the boomers never let us grow up, and that hit me so hard.”

Boomers respond: ‘What this lady said is true’

On Feb. 25, 2025, the TikTok video was shared in the popular subreddit Boomers Being Fools, where it continued to garner support and anti-Boomer sentiment. “I love this person so much for saying this” read one Reddit comment. “I’m f*cking done too. Please normalize this attitude. They don’t deserve any more of our time, money, headspace, or respect.”

Another read, “Every single one of my business courses in college had to have one day devoted to ethics. When asked why, a professor explained that it’s because the boomers are the most unethical generation in the history of the United States and it was up to us to fix it…”

Boomers themselves commented on the video, admitting that their generation was problematic. “What this lady said in this video is true,” admitted a Redditor in his mid-60s.

‘Generational Plunder’

Tiktoker @feralrockdove is not alone in their assessment that Boomers have destroyed America. In Bruce Gibney’s 2017 book, A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America, he states that Boomers have committed “generational plunder.” According to an article in Vox about this book, this includes “pillaging the nation’s economy, repeatedly cutting their own taxes, financing two wars with deficits, ignoring climate change, presiding over the death of America’s manufacturing core, and leaving future generations to clean up the mess they created.”

“They were born into great fortune and had a blast while they were on top,” said Gibney in conversation with Vox. “But what have they left behind?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @feralrockdove via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

