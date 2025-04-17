People are now asking ChatGPT to humanize their pets, and the results are chaotic

People have discovered that they can use ChatGPT to turn their beloved pets into humans, with many referring to it as “uncanny” and claiming that they can’t unsee it.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT launched its AI image generator for free users of the LLM. Ever since, folks have been using it in unique ways. Common meme images have been recreated into Studio Ghibli-style scenes, for example. The latest trend that caught the internet’s attention involves using the tool to anthropomorphize their pets, generating eerily human versions of their beloved animals.

Across Reddit, X, and other social media platforms, users shared images of their cats and dogs reimagined as people. People doing so are a mix of delighted and horrified at the results. Some reactions were heartwarming, with owners thrilled to see “human” versions of their companions. Others described the images as cursed or even “looking like a serial killer.”

How to use ChatGPT to turn your pets into humans

Turning your pet into a human with ChatGPT is simple. First, upload a clear photo of your pet into ChatGPT’s image generator, which OpenAI recently expanded for free users. Then, type a simple prompt such as, “Turn my dog into a human while keeping everything else in the photo the same.” Adding details such as “make them look friendly” or “keep the hair color similar” can also refine the results.

Although ChatGPT may ask follow-up questions about clothing style or background preferences, the process remains straightforward. In just a few moments, you’ll receive a rendered image of your pet’s imagined human form.

From cursed to cute: what the internet is generating

In one popular Reddit post, Redditor u/AndrewJumpen uploaded images of their cats and the AI-generated human versions of them.

Many in the comments said the humanized cats looked “hilarious” and tried it with their own pets. Not all were successful, with some still showing cat ears and tails.

People anthropomorphizing pets isn’t a new phenomenon. However, this tech gives a literal, often eerie visual to what many pet owners already feel: that our animals have very human personalities.

Since the trend took off, social media has been flooded with examples; some charming, others slightly terrifying. For example, X user @SB69420 showed off their fluffy white dog turned into a “distinguished gentleman” in a fitted suit.

I asked ChatGPT to take a picture of my dog and show me what he’d look like if he was a human; a distinguished gentleman.. pic.twitter.com/ybLxOqsyaq — Aidna Livag (@SB69420) April 16, 2025

One person on X followed the trend to anthropomorphize their dog who had passed away, writing, “I used ChatGPT to humanize my dog who passed away, and it warmed my heart to recreate his favorite stuffed toy and the homemade cake I used to bake for him.”

@enhancedbiohack wrote, “So….I told chatgpt to turn my dog into a human from this pic. Dude looks pissed.” And the human version of their dog looks like a powerlifter in a sweater staring off into space.

So….I told chatgpt to turn my dog into a human from this pic. Dude looks pissed. pic.twitter.com/0Nvhy4iBLk — 💯 Enhanced Biohacking 💯 (@enhancedbiohack) April 16, 2025

