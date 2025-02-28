‘It’s being left at the street’: Customer tells Amazon delivery driver to stay off the driveway. Then the driver sees where the house is

When we say Amazon workers go the extra mile, we usually don’t mean it literally. But for TikToker Ash (@asshleeyemm), it’s their reality. In a viral clip, she shared how she was attending to a delivery for a customer who said not to drive on the driveway.

Featured Video

The camera then panned to a very far-away house with a long stretch of greenery and gravel path. “What?” the creator exclaimed. “How am I supposed to walk all the way over there?”

Ash didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

For the most part, commenters were shocked by the customer’s apparent audacity. “If it doesn’t fit in their mailbox, I wouldn’t deliver it,” one wrote. “That’s an unreasonable request. They can install a parcel delivery box if they don’t want delivery trucks on the driveway.”

Advertisement

“Ignore the note,” another advised. “You’re not paid to walk you’re paid to drive.” While a third added: “They better put a package box at the end of the that damn trail.”

Fellow delivery workers also shared their experiences in the comment section. “USPS employee here,” one commenter said. “That’s what we classify as a no access.”

While another shared, “Never followed those instructions, got yelled at multiple time by owners. I don’t care, put a box for me to drop it at then. I’m not walking 10 miles both ways.”

“Former DHL contractor here,” a third commented. “It would be left at the driveway”

Advertisement

Is the house really inaccessible?

However, other commenters claimed that the TikToker got it wrong, and that the gravel path wasn’t the driveway the customer was referring to. “There’s probably a driveway which is concrete to people by the house,” one pointed out. “That’s a gravel road to get to the driveway of the house. Also known as easement.”

Moreover, Ash isn’t the only Amazon delivery driver facing problems. Fellow TikToker Jonathan (@thejonathanpulliam) shared how he ended up quitting his job as an Amazon delivery driver for reasons like long shifts, no A/C, and falling behind after taking mandated breaks.

Advertisement

He ended up driving back to the station with a van full of undelivered packages and left. “I never quit a job like this ever before, but it felt so good,” he added.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



