‘Oh, all right. You got my money’: Man places $10 Dunkin’ order. Then he sees the ‘pitch black’ store

A man says he’s out $10 after he was successfully able to place an order to a closed Dunkin’.

“Something [expletetive] goofy as hell just happened,” TikTok user Rob Halo (@action4hope) says while sitting in his car.

Then, he recalls the incident. “I pull up to Dunkin’ Donuts, throw in the order on the way there, you know, on the app. Put in my like, [expletive] $10 order, at 5:27am,” he says.

Halo notes that he received a confirmation for his order. But when he arrived at the store, he says he noticed someone odd. “Pull up to the Dunkin’ Donuts, and it’s pitch black. No one in there. The Dunkin’ Donuts is just closed,” he says.

“It’s not even my typical Dunkin’ Donuts ‘cause I’m, like, going to the airport,” he says. Confused and annoyed, Halo adds, “Oh, all right. You got my money.”

“Thanks, Dunkin’. What do I gotta do?” he asks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Halo via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

How could this happen?

Halo’s video has accumulated over 4,000 views.

Many viewers who have shared this experience recommended contacting Dunkin’ directly.

“You can call the store they might make the order for another time,” one viewer suggested.

“Call or chat with customer service they are amazing and give you your money back and points. I called mine in to the wrong store and it was my fault and they still refunded me,” a second recommended.

“Just call corporate, they refund almost right away. Happened to me twice. That was stressful the first time,” another proposed.

Others shared their theories about what happened and how he was able to place the order.

“Someone probably didn’t show up for work to open the store,” one viewer remarked.

“Is it in Columbia because I’m literally says they open at five and they don’t open till seven [it’s] almost every single Dunkin’ Donuts,” another questioned.

What can he do?

Recently, a woman named Sarah placed an $80 at a restaurant that was under construction. Many viewers urged her to go directly to her bank after she couldn’t get a refund. In the r/dunkin subreddit, a Redditor shared how the app accepted their order, despite the store closing early that day. “I knew they were closing early, but just didn’t realize how early. Apparently the app had no idea either and allowed me to place an order,” they lamented in the caption.

“The app never knows. One time my Dunkin had construction around it so it was closed but it let me put in my order,” another user wrote.

One Dunkin’ customer says they had luck sending an inquiry through Dunkin’s “contact us” page. If Halo is OK with store credit, this is the route he should take. Otherwise, he should dispute the charge through his bank.

