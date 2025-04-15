‘I will not be bullied in my own restaurant’: South Carolina couple orders $137 in food from area restaurant. Then they refuse to pay

A restaurant in South Carolina has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The series of clips, which were posted by the repost account @ghettogaragebuildz, centered on a dispute around payment. They amassed over 10 million views combined.

Featured Video

In the first clip, the presumable restaurant owner made an announcement to the patrons. “I want everybody to hear this,” he began. “Now this lovely couple has ordered $137 for the 45 minutes they’ve been here, and they are refusing to pay.” The customers, who appeared to be a married couple, hit back that the pork chops were “cooked too hard” and that they were refusing to pay for that specifically,

“My husband is a disabled veteran,” the wife added. “He works a job as well. We got plenty of money. We’re not refusing to pay. Listen, we said we are refusing to pay for the pork chops we never got.”

The owner retorted by saying, “I will not be bullied in my own restaurant.” He then demanded that the customers leave the restaurant and never return.

Advertisement

The couple then reiterated that the only item they weren’t comfortable paying for was the pork chops. “The pork chops we didn’t receive, that’s what I was asking you to take off.” the husband said. “Just like anything else that you don’t receive you would pay for, right?” The husband then claimed that the server offered to take the pork chops back and replace them with something else.

In subsequent videos, despite a continual back and forth between the two parties, the issue is eventually resolved. The owner agrees to take pork chops off the bill, and the customers pay for the rest of the food.

In the comments section, the vast majority of viewers were on the customers’ side. “I think the owner slowly realised he was in the wrong,” one wrote. “You can literally see his face when he realizes they’re right,” another echoed. Several commenters dubbed the owner’s behavior as “unprofessional,” and a further commenter added, “I’m confused here. If the pork chops were sent back and they never received anything in place of it, obviously they shouldn’t be charged for it. I’m on the customer’s side.”

Advertisement

Commenters also posted the purported restaurant’s name in the comments section, encouraging others to leave bad reviews. The restaurant didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Facebook direct message. @ghettogaragebuildz didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot was unable to locate the initial TikToker.

This isn’t the first time a restaurant has gone viral for bad behavior. As previously reported by Daily Dot, some establishments are charging customers for employee insurance. “I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate—or maybe not even fully legal—for these restaurants to be doing this, trying to trick the patron into paying for things that the employer should be responsible for,” TikToker Tara Rule (@tara_rule) said.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.