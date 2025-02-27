‘I’m going to have to leave’: Woman says server ‘negged’ her over her order. It’s a rising trend

A TikToker has gone viral after accusing servers of “negging” her at share-style restaurants. In the clip, Alanna Jean Hill (@alannajeanhill) told viewers that she’s “absolutely had it” with servers at these types of restaurants. “This has happened to me now three times in two months in Denver at new restaurants,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘I can’t do—I can’t do this anymore.’ If it happens again, I’m leaving.”

She then went on to describe how the first instance of this occurred in December, with the server purportedly trying to pressure her to purchase a vegetable with her meal. The second instance involved the server telling her that she had to order her meal all at once, while the third involved a server insisting that Hill’s party order more.

“I’m a big girl, OK?” she added. “And I know what I need to eat. So thank you for your input. I do appreciate your recommendation, but after that, we’re good.”

The TikTok has amassed 414,100 views. Hill didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

This isn’t uncommon

Based on the comments, it seems like this is a rising trend, as it appears that Hill isn’t the only one to experience this.

“I noticed this specifically in Denver when visiting from Portland!” one wrote. “It’s like they’re trying to force a certain ‘experience’ and are super rigid about it, sacrificing the real hospitality element.”

“12 of us took up two tables, decided to separate by gender,” another shared. “Every time they brought out the food, they put all the meat at the guy’s table and all the veggies on the girls. Never went back.”

While a third recounted, “I had a waiter and chef yell at me for ordering two orders of naan. The waiter insisted one order was enough for two people. And when we pushed back he went and got the chef to yell at us too.”

Other commenters made their feelings on the growing trend clear. “I don’t care what kind of restaurant it is I don’t want feedback on how much or how little I am eating,” one said. “Like now I just want to leave and order takeout without any commentary on my eating habits.

Another echoed, “I hate share with the table in general. I just want my entree, and leave me alone.”

This isn’t the first time sharing at a restaurant has ruined a TikToker’s experience. User @lalius.november went viral after sharing how a server added a “sharing fee” to her bill.

In the video’s caption, she said, “This is some of the cheapest tactics I’ve seen and it turns me off any restaurant that is SO GREEDY, they will charge you for sharing your food? So if my friend and I planned to split a dish bc we’re not too hungry, we’ll be charged an extra $5?! On top of tipping? And people will make excuses for the restaurant which is exactly how the tipping culture in America came to be. Y’all just roll over and take it.”

