‘8 times outta 10’: Man says attractive women always drive this make—and this model

If you’re a woman who drives a Toyota Camry, chances are you’re attractive. That’s according to TikToker Omar Sanchez (@iamomarsanchez).

In a viral TikTok with 918,000 views, Sanchez shares his theory that “fine” women choose to drive Toyota Camrys.

Sanchez kicks off his video by speaking into the camera. He records his video from the interior of his own vehicle.

“Them Toyota Camrys are to men what Dodge Chargers are to women, you feel me?” he says. “Like when a Dodge Charger pulls up somewhere, the girls—they be trying to see who driving.”

“I promise you, bro. Eight times out of 10, bro, for those of you that don’t know. It’s some fine [expletive] up in that Camry. Eight times, bro. I’d even go 9 times out of 10, it’s some fine [expletive] in that Camry,” he says.

Do people agree?

Several women weighed in in the comments section, arguing they don’t perceive Dodge Charger drivers as attractive.

“We are not looking in them chargers,” one said.

“I’ve never once looked at who’s driving a Dodge Charger,” another remarked.

Women did reveal which drivers they perceive to be attractive. “We definitely not looking at a dodge charger, I look at trucks,” one said.

Another agreed, “I have never looked at a dodge charger wth. I’ll look at a big truck or a classic muscle,” someone else replied.

However, many agreed with his Camry sentiments. “That 2009 Toyota camry,” one said.

“Now he ain’t lying lol,” another said.

“As a Camry owner – I approve this message,” another woman wrote.

What do the statistics say?

Finance Buzz compiled a list of the types of cars that are usually associated with attractiveness levels. The piece cited a 2,000-person survey conducted by Insure, which had the following findings.

Thirty-two percent of women who took part in the survey associated pickup trucks with attractive men, whereas 16% thought men looked good in an SUV. Twenty-seven percent of surveyed females thought men who rocked black, silver, or red sports cars were attractive as well.

On the other hand, 39% of men thought women who rode around in sports cars were physically appealing. As for a specific color, make, and model, men found red BMW Z4 female drivers attractive.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sanchez via Instagram direct message for further comment.

