Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How even penguins have been ensnared by Trump’s tariffs —and the many memes associated with that, a Delta passenger testing the “airport theory” and TSA getting in the ay, why Trump’s FTC firings put a crucial data-sharing agreement in peril , and a Chipotle customer seeing a limit on how much she could tip her driver .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Also: Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Cache Me Outside” shirt just in time for spring.

See you next week!

Advertisement

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

It’s a safe bet to say that the U.S. won’t be receiving any tariff revenue from the islands anytime soon. But the image of penguins paying tariffs has quickly become fodder for anti-tariff memes on social media.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

A doctor shared her inadvertent test of “airport theory” in a viral video. Here’s what that is and why commenters along with experts warn against it.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s firing of the FTC’s two Democratic commissioners last month may put the future of internet commerce and social media interactions between the U.S. and Europe at risk, internet policy experts say.

➤READ MORE

A Chipotle customer recently called out the company’s delivery app for putting a limit on how much she could tip her driver.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Director

Meme History: Ted Cruz Zodiac Killer memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎰 Odds are, you or someone you know has picked up esports betting or small investments in cryptocurrency in the last few years.

Advertisement

👶 This Walmart shopper said something really creepy about a baby, and it just goes to show how deeply misogyny is ingrained.

🧸 A woman’s story about an awkward moment between her and the birthday girl’s mother at a Build-A-Bear party she attended with her niece is once again going viral online.

👀 Nothing is more frustrating than getting food delivered only to discover that part of your order is missing from the bag. However, one customer says a new DoorDash policy at restaurant chain Chili’s could help avoid missing items.

🧀 One Aldi shopper filmed her shock after noticing just how expensive Kraft Singles are—especially when compared to its off-brand counterpart.

Advertisement

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

📺 Meanwhile on YouTube…

If you missed our explainer of “Frying Me” in Scrolling In The Deep, you can watch it on YouTube! (Just click on the image below to watch it)