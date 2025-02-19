‘I don’t care if it melt or not’: Grocery shopper spots the Kraft Singles cheese. Then she looks over to the next bin

Off-brand or generic products are almost always cheaper than their name-brand counterparts, sometimes by a few cents or a few dollars. And, according to Michigan State University, they taste just as good because they are often made with similar ingredients. Just look to the pros; a poll reportedly found that chefs are more likely to buy generic than everyone else.

Featured Video

And due to the rising costs of groceries, it makes sense that the general public would follow their lead. Aldi shopper Andreya Payne (@thedreyaface) filmed her shock after noticing just how expensive Kraft Singles are—especially when compared to its off-brand counterpart.

In her video, she points out that a container on the right contains Kraft Singles for $4.86 a pack. The bin next to that, on the left, contains Aldi’s Happy Farms brand of American cheese slice singles for $1.95 a pack.

“Y’all, I’m about to show you the types of person I am right now,” she says. Her hand hovers across both containers before landing on the Happy Farms one. She grabs a pack of the Happy Farms cheese slices.

Advertisement

“I’m not paying $5 for cheese when this is $2. I don’t care if it melt or not,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Payne via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Aldi and Kraft via press email.

Viewers have mixed opinions

Payne’s video has accumulated over 44,000 views. Viewers were pretty divided in the comments section.

Advertisement

“Me everytime i shop,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s good….I have the same pack and it melts and taste fine,” a second stated.

“I’m not paying either price for ‘cheese product,’” another remarked. “I’ll just get the actual thing or none at all.”

“I’m gonna buy quality cause I definitely buy high end bs that high end can take a backseat now cause food come first,” another said.

Advertisement

Are Kraft and Happy Farms made of real cheese?

According to Taste of Home, American cheese is “not actually cheese—at least, not legally. The FDA calls it ‘pasteurized processed American cheese food.’ In order for a food product to be a true ‘cheese,’ it has to be more than half cheese, which is technically pressed curds of milk. So each Kraft American single contains less than 51% curds, which means it doesn’t meet the FDA’s standard.”

In fact, both Happy Farms and Kraft only contain 2% milk curd.

Advertisement

Here’s everything Kraft contains:

Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes)

Skim Milk

Milkfat

Milk

Milk Protein Concentrate

Whey

Calcium Phosphate

Sodium Phosphate

Modified Food Starch

Salt

Lactic Acid

Oleoresin Paprika (Color)

Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor)

Enzymes

Cheese Culture

Annatto (Color)

And here are Happy Farms’ ingredients:

Cultured Milk

Water

Cream

Whey

Sodium Citrate

Milk Protein Concentrate

Modified Food Starch

Whey Protein Concentrate

Calcium Phosphate

Salt

Sorbic Acid (Preservative)

Sodium Phosphate

Citric Acid

Artificial Color

Lactic Acid

Enzymes

Vitamin D3

Advertisement

But, will it melt?

Yes, they do. However, they have a higher melting point than real cheese. Real cheese melts at 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and processed cheese melts at 160 degrees Fahrenheit due to their “high levels of liquid,” per Mashed.

So, Happy Farms does have similar ingredients and melting ability to Kraft Singles.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.