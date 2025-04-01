‘My anxiety would never let me’: Delta passenger tests ‘airport theory’ at Atlanta airport. Then TSA gets in her way

A doctor shared her inadvertent test of “airport theory” in a viral TikTok. Here’s what that is and why commenters along with experts warn against it.

What is airport theory?

“Airport theory” is the theory that travelers only need to arrive at the airport for their flights mere minutes (say, 15) before. Testing airport theory has become a social media trend, and not everyone has had successful results. It also goes against everything travelers have been taught: The earlier you get to the airport for your flight, the better.

Putting it to the test

A neurosurgeon with 2.4 million followers, @ladyspinedoc, was forced to try out airport theory after unintentionally arriving late to the airport.

At the onset of the clip, she grabs luggage from the trunk of her vehicle. “It is 12:26 and just getting the bags out of my car. And my flight boards in 30 minutes. I’m at Hartsfield,” the popular TikToker shares.

She also clarifies that the “airport theory” test wasn’t “intentional.” So, after arriving at the airport late, she decided it was a good time to put the viral philosophy to the test.

She closes the trunk of her blue Lamborghini SUV and begins to hightail it through the parking garage. “Could’ve done a better job parking,” she says, commenting on her car tire placement within the parking spot’s lines.

Following this, she runs through the parking lot before arriving at one of the airport’s entrances. A large black sign with white text reads “Departures,” indicating she’s headed to the right place.

A text overlay pops up on the screen, denoting the reason for her travel. “Flying to Boston to Mass General Brigham. Giving grand rounds tomorrow AM,” it reads.

Inside

Upon arriving in the airport she’s greeted with a pleasant scene: there doesn’t appear to be a lot of folks waiting in line. “Hartsfield is never like this,” she states, casually walking up without issue straight to the security line. It appears there are more TSA employees than passengers waiting to board their flights at the moment.

That’s a great sight for anyone who gave themselves 30 minutes to board their flight. “Ohoo, today is my lucky day,” she says.

She records herself grabbing luggage bins and placing her items inside.

Unfortunately, she hits a snag. Her bags are randomly selected by TSA to be checked, which holds her up further. “Of course,” she says as she records an agent.

Her watch reads that it’s only 12:37. “Doing pretty good, actually,” she remarks.

It seems that the delay wasn’t enough to significantly impede her travel through the airport, thankfully. That’s because the next portion of the video shows her arriving at her gate.

The doctor checks her watch again, which reads 1:08pm. “Plenty of time, plenty of time,” she says with confidence.

Then, she records herself walking through the connecting bridge to board her airplane to Boston. Finally, she gives another look at her watch, which indicates that it’s 1:10pm. So, she needed a total of 44 minutes after arriving at Hartsfield to board her flight.

Should you try it?

Her video now has 3.2 million views. And viewers had varying opinions on the theory.

“My anxiety would never let me. I get there before the gate even becomes my gate,” one shared.

“Testing airport theory at Hartsfield is a dangerous game,” another said.

Others shared their own personal experiences with airport theory.

“I tested it and the plane left me,” one said.

“My in-laws tested the airport theory and missed their flight to our wedding,” another said.

OK, so how early should you get to the airport for your flight?

Upgraded Points states that folks who are soaring through the friendly skies internationally should give themselves about 3 hours before departure. Domestic flights necessitate 2 hours. However, the outlet also states that airplane riders need to consider the size of the airport they’re flying from as well.

Places with larger terminals, like LAX and ATL, mean you’re probably going to spend more time walking to your gate. Furthermore, there are tons of planes flying out of these centers, which means there’s probably going to be longer lines. Thus, longer wait times.

Moreover, if you don’t have TSA Precheck or Clear priority boarding, there’s a good chance your security queue will also be longer. Which could throw a wrench in your attempt to test airport theory out.

