‘Um this makes me want to order from there!’: Woman orders Chili’s from DoorDash. Then she learns there’s been a surprising new policy change

Nothing is more frustrating than getting food delivered only to discover that part of your order is missing from the bag. However, one customer says a new DoorDash policy at restaurant chain Chili’s could help avoid missing items.

Featured Video

In a video with over 443,000 views, TikToker @allthingseverywhere sits in her kitchen with a plastic takeout container from Chili’s. She holds up her receipt.

“If you order Chili’s from DoorDash, don’t mess with them,” she warns. “Don’t try saying something is missing. No, it’s not. It’s not missing.”

She holds the receipt to the camera, showing that a worker highlighted and checked off each order item, including sauces. At the bottom of the receipt, two workers sign off that all order items are included.

Advertisement

“They’re not the ones. Don’t mess with them,” she repeats.

The caption reads, “Chili’s is fed up. Don’t try and get those DoorDash credits.”

Why does Chili’s have a new DoorDash policy?

On the DoorDash app, customers can report missing, damaged, or incorrect order items for a refund or DoorDash credits, which can be used on future orders. While this system protects customers who aren’t happy with the order, some may abuse this system by claiming missing order items that were included.

Advertisement

According to Restaurant Business Online, this type of order fraud can hurt businesses and food delivery drivers. Restaurants may have to cover the cost of items that are reported missing. Drivers may have their accounts suspended after too many claims, too.

To crack down on this issue, DoorDash started requiring some customers who frequently report missing orders to provide a code to their driver before they can receive their food.

But some restaurants—like Chili’s—may be taking their own precautions to avoid fraudulent chargebacks. Chili’s does not include further information about its DoorDash policy on its website. The Daily Dot reached out to Chili’s for comment.

What do customers think of Chili’s DoorDash protections?

While Chili’s policy may be in place to protect the restaurant from fraudulent chargebacks, many customers are on board with the change.

Advertisement

“I love that. It’s so frustrating when I’m missing items,” one wrote.

“Um this makes me want to order from there!” another said.

“That’s all I want is everything I ordered. I hate having to reach out to them about something missing,” a third added.

Many DoorDash drivers feel the same.

Advertisement

“I’m a door dasher and I really wish places would do this and check dashers order to make sure they picked it up… peoples food get picked up by random people all the time now and not dashers,” a commenter said.

However, others suspect that the policy could backfire on customers.

“Until they start shorting food and denying they aren’t actually giving you your order. Fraud works both ways,” a viewer wrote.

“No bc Panera does this on pick up orders too and they will literally check stuff off and it still won’t be in my bag,” another said.

Advertisement

“I mean thats fine, but it better be there. Like i dont go in ordering food with the thought that something is gonna be missing and i can get money back. I want my food and all the condiments,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash and @allthingseverywhere for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.