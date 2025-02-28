Featured Video

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Why no one across the political spectrum likes Trump’s AI-generated fever dream post , a bride claiming that her body was giving her signs that she shouldn’t get married , a look at the “could he act? No” copy pasta meme about actors , and why there is a civil war breaking out in Reddit’s conservative community.

Today in Internet Culture

People across the political spectrum were perturbed by the AI renderings of post-war Gaza.

A bride says her body gave her signs she shouldn’t get married, beyond the metaphorical pre-wedding “cold feet.”

Could He Act? or Could She Act? refers to a copypasta meme celebrating performances that aren’t particularly great.

A civil war is breaking out in the r/Conservative Reddit forum.

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The Olive Garden customer who showed us this kids’ meal hack

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌿 A marijuana dispensary worker called out customers who do this one specific thing at checkout. Apparently it happens all of the time.

😬 The You’re so funny trend on TikTok takes deeply personal, and often traumatic, events in people’s lives and turns them into a darkly lighthearted punchline.

♨️ A customer was stunned after purchasing a space heater from Temu. That’s because it started talking to him and answers to the name “Sarah.”

🚰 This Starbucks barista went viral after she blasted customers who ask for free water. She then explained that there’s been a policy change at the coffee chain.

🚽 Homeownership comes with its fair share of challenges, especially when seemingly minor issues start piling up. One such common annoyance? A running toilet.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

