Advertisement
Memes

‘You’re so funny…thanks, my husband left me for my own mom!’: The best ‘You’re so funny’ memes turning trauma into gold

‘you’re so funny’ thanks i’m dead inside

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
3 panel image: in each panel a person is shown and text appears over them. Text over says: You're so funny. Thanks.'

The You’re so funny trend on TikTok takes deeply personal, and often traumatic, events in people’s lives and turns them into a darkly lighthearted punchline.

Featured Video

TikTok is no stranger to transforming deeply personal experiences into viral trends, but the latest phenomenon takes this to another level. TikTokers are pairing selfies with the overlay text “You’re so funny,” with a brutally honest, often morbidly dark reason for their humor. The reasons shared by those following this trend typically trace back to past hardships or emotional struggles, offering a mix of self-deprecating humor and catharsis. 

You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks, guys used to ask me out as a joke.'
@thisisnotmymainaccount06/TikTok

This trend toes the line between humor and raw vulnerability, making it oddly addictive to watch. For example, a user might post their photo alongside a caption like, “You’re so funny… thanks, my husband left me for my own mom!” Others lean into it, sharing reasons like, “…thx ive been medicated since seventh grade.” It is a juxtaposition between upbeat delivery and often uncomfortably real admissions that makes this trend so engaging for folks interested in joining in.

Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny!' 'Thanks, my husband left me for my own mom!''
@katenacious/TikTok

The ‘You’re so funny’ meme goes viral

What makes this trend resonate is how relatable it is for most people. Everyone has a backstory, and humor is a survival mechanism for many. TikTok’s unspoken agreement to laugh about the things that once caused pain feels like a communal embrace of shared experiences. 

“You’re so funny” posts embody everything TikTok excels at: blending humor, humanity, and a dash of oversharing into a trend that gets people talking. 

Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''you're so funny' Thanks, I was cuberbullied by the internet when I got my dream job.
@clayton_grimm/TikTok

Research on dark humor is inconclusive

Psychologists have researched humor styles, and those focusing on dark or gallows humor have mixed conclusions. Based on research, it can be concluded that the implementation of darker forms of humor is entirely subjective.

Nurses, veterinarians, and people who deal with stressful situations are recorded as having a darker sense of humor as a form of catharsis to help bleed off the tension of their jobs. So too do many people who have lived through traumatic experiences, such as many TikTokers following the ‘You’re so funny’ trend.

Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend with a photo of a cute dog, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny!' Thanks, I was kidnapped from my mom when I was three months old.'
@authorabbyjimenez/TikTok

According to Medium, “how gallows humor is viewed is entirely subjective. While some people may feel it’s okay based on their current position, others may find that same situation completely inappropriate for the use of gallows humor.”

You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, 'You're so funny!' and tells a story of being emotionally gaslit by doctors before getting an epilepsy diagnosis.
@strivewithsoph/TikTok

Self-deprecating jokes may seem harmless or even endearing, but excessive self-defeat in humor can point to deeper psychological issues, according to research. In an article published in Forbes, Psychologist Chloe Lau explains that “maladaptive humor styles are positively associated with negative psychological outcomes, including spitefulness, loneliness, sub-clinical psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.” Similarly, research shows that people with dark personality traits often lean into darker humor styles—irony, sarcasm, or mockery—to cope with depression or other aspects of their lives.

Advertisement

The best ‘You’re so funny’ memes

You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' Thanks, I'm a gay triplet which made me think It was impossible to be different from my siblings and led to an earth crushing identity crisis from 3rd grade to high school!'
@nicolassturniolo/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks when I was five years old I convinced myself I was the mastermind behind 9/11. I confessed to anyone that would listen. I begged my parents to turn me in to the police. I've been medicated ever since.'
@nicolassturniolo/TikTok
you're so funny meme trend of a man leaning back on his chair and staring at the camera, text reads, ''You're so funny!' Thanks I almost had a mental breakdown at a restaurant when I saw that the fork had three tines instead of four. These ppl tried to give me a THREEK.'
@andr3wsky/Instagram
Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' Thanks, I hate working all i want to do is win the lottery and go off the grid exploring the whole world.'
@andr3wsky/Instagram
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thx ive been medicated since seventh grade.'
@evangraysmith/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks my eldest sister use to go through the bathroom bins and open and look through my used period pads.'
@evangraysmith/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks I have an overachieving older sibling.'
@evangraysmith/TikTok
Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' Thanks I found my mum dead when i was 3 weeks pregnant and didn't get to tell her.'
@caitlinandleahh/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks i went through divorce, a friendship breakup of 13 years, losing my aunt to cancer, and being harassed at work for speaking against a genocide at the same time.'
@caitlinandleahh/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' thanks, we don't say I love you in my family bc its too awkward.'
@kimmmann_/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''you're so funny..' thanks, im trans and i grew up jehovahs witness'
@kimmmann_/TikTok
Advertisement
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''You're so funny' - thanks this is my stack of IEP accommodations from school growing up (silly emoji)' with a photo of a person holding up a giant stack of folders.
@chrissymarshall_/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''ur so funny' thanks im dead inside'
@chrissymarshall_/TikTok
You're so funny meme trend, text overlay reads, ''Ur so funny' thanks i used to be scared to go to school bc i was scared the teacher would ask me to solve a math equation in front of the class'
@.elliebarker/TikTok
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Humor Memes TikTok tiktok trends
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot