Starbucks barista blasts customers who come in and request this popular item. They don’t know there’s been a policy change

A Starbucks barista went viral after she blasted customers who ask for free water. She then explained that there’s been a policy change at the coffee chain.

Featured Video

Jenni & Gerardo (@Jng2024) recently posted a short video to TikTok calling out customers who come into the coffee shop to ask for this popular item. But if her video is to be believed, it seems free water will no longer be available at Starbucks.

In the short clip, the barista is seen shoveling ice into a bucket as the audio of an infamous fight between Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta plays in the background. Clearly the worker is anticipating an argument breaking out at work and the in the text overlay, she explains why.

The Starbucks barista writes, “POV: Thinking about all the customers complaining [tomorrow] not getting their free water cup.”

Advertisement

In the caption, she further explains, “New Starbucks rules what can I say.”

Viewers react

Jenni & Gerardo’s video received more than 525,000 views, and numerous viewers asked about more details on Starbucks’ new policy.

“Wait what happened what’s the rule now?” asked one user.

Advertisement

“Wait whaaaattt? I travel for work, I always get my water for free,” lamented another.

The barista responded to these confused customers to clarify the store’s new rules about free water.

“Starbucks is creating a new Rule where you can only get a free water cup with a purchase including pup cups! Especially cause my Starbucks is next to a school all the kids ask for water and pup cups,” she said in a comment that received over 200 likes.

One worker who agreed with the new policy explained why it was a good thing: “Good. I used to work at a Starbucks kiosk at an outdoor mall and the amount of people that would come up to the handoff window for waters during the summer was ridiculous.”

Advertisement

Several customers did not appreciate this supposed new rule. One user commented, “Idk why they don’t give a charge option for a venti [water].’

Another said, “I’m just sad the app doesn’t let me order a water with my drink & food. Like I’m not trying to pull a fast one. Just wanna stay well hydrated and hate to ask at the mobile pick up spot.”

But multiple people pointed out the company already had a similar policy in place.

“Ok so you have to buy something. I usually do, and then get a cake pop and water cup for my kid. So I guess that isn’t changing?” one person said.

Advertisement

“Free water comes with a purchase so if you ordered on the app you can ask for a water at the front counter and you’ll get you’re free water,” explained another.

What is the official free water policy at Starbucks?

According to Tasting Table, Starbucks water is filtered by reverse osmosis, which is what makes it taste so good. However, the store’s complimentary water policy only applies when it’s a Starbucks-run location, and not a licensed store.

Instead of the usual franchise system, Starbucks allows people to license its name and products. However, smaller licensed stores do not operate on the same margins as the the larger company. This makes factors like free water cups more of a concern and so several licensed locations have started to charge for water or stopped offering it altogether.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenni & Gerardo via TikTok direct message and to Starbucks via email for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.