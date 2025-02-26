Trump’s AI-generated fever dream for Gaza Strip infuriates supporters: ‘This is filth’

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video envisioning “Trump Gaza” on his Truth Social account late last night, making even his most hardcore fans recoil.

The 30-second video begins with computer-generated clips of children and armed men walking through a decimated Gaza Strip before transitioning to video renderings of a gilded post-war resort city that looks like a mix of Dubai and Cancún.

Highlights include Elon Musk eating Palestinian food and throwing dollar bills in the air by the beach, a massive golden statue of Trump and a gift shop filled with smaller replicas, and a clip of the president lying shirtless by the pool next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It’s all set to a surreal electronic song.

“No more tunnels, no more fear,” the lyrics go. “Trump Gaza is finally here!”

Americans across the political spectrum were perturbed by the video, which came just a few weeks after Trump proposed forcibly removing Palestinians from Gaza and redeveloping the land—a plan some supporters called “America Last.”

“I’m old enough to remember how this turns out for dictators and their statues,” one replied, comparing Trump’s imagined gold statue with the now-removed sculpture of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Others pointed out what the video’s colonial-era fever dream would mean for those currently living in Gaza.

“Monsters rejoicing in their genocide & ethnic cleansing,” one person wrote, referencing the clip of Trump and Netanyahu sipping cocktails. “It is truly racist fascism.”

Trump supporters over on Truth Social, meanwhile, wondered whether the president’s account had been compromised.

“Really does not feel that this is something Trump would post!!” one commenter wrote. “Wonder if someone is messing with his account??!!”

“I hope your account was hacked because this is just flat out poor judgment,” another added.

Social conservatives took particular issue with elements of the video they deemed sacrilegious, such as Trump swaying with a scantily clad dancer and a clip of bearded belly dancers that many users implied were transgender.

“This feels all wrong and actually makes me sick,” one Truth Social commenter wrote. “I have supported you since Day 1 but this is filth. There is no God in this.”

“The golden statue is frightening. Reminds me of the Antichrist,” another commenter chimed in. “Please don’t forget that this is not pleasing to God.”

The president doesn’t appear to be all that concerned about God or his fans’ reaction. As of Wednesday morning, the video remains pinned to the top of his Truth Social account.

