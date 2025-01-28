‘I’m here’: Man orders space heater off of Temu. Then it starts talking

A customer was stunned after purchasing a space heater from Temu. That’s because it started talking to him and answers to the name “Sarah.”

TikToker Noah Stockwell (@noahstoc) posted a video of the talking contraption in action, and it accrued over 387,000 views.

“So I ordered a space heater on Temu ’cause my room has been cold lately. And for some reason it… talks,” he says. Next, in a moment that couldn’t have been scripted any better, the space heater begins talking.

What’s more, Stockwell says, is that the space heater appears to recognize a particular name. “It also responds to the name Sarah. Hang on,” he says before flipping the camera around to show the heater.

“Hey Sarah,” he says. Almost immediately, it replies, “I’m here.”

Stockwell shows his surprised expression. “What the [expletive], dude?” he replies.

Voice activation?

It’s possible Stockwell unintentionally purchased a smart space heater.

Another TikToker who knowingly purchased one from Temu lauded it on TikTok. “IF YOU LOOKING FOR A GOOD HEATER THIS IS IT A SMART HEATER,” they wrote of the Pure Code space heater.

Temu heater controversies

In early 2024, several outlets cautioned consumers against purchasing space heaters off of Temu. They were, according to BBC, exploding and starting house fires.

U.K.-based product testing site Which? tested some of the space heaters Temu sold. According to the outlet’s findings, “All three heaters bought through Temu presented a danger to anyone using them.”

The outlet warned against purchasing generic heaters or electronic devices and urged consumers to stick with brand-names.

Temu said it pulled the heaters from its site following the Which? report. “The safety of our customers is our highest priority, and we have taken immediate action to address this issue,” a Temu spokesperson told BBC at the time.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Temu via email and to Stockwell via Instagram comment for further information.

