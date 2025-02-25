‘I SHOULD HAVE RAN’: Bride shows signs her body was ‘rejecting’ groom on her wedding day

A bride says her body gave her signs she shouldn’t get married, beyond the metaphorical pre-wedding “cold feet.”

In a video with over 7.1 million views, Kelly (@kellyonxill) shares a clip of her at the altar seven years ago. She wears a veil and a wedding dress, looking visibly nervous. She sputters and coughs several times as she glances at the groom, who is out of frame.

On-screen text reads, “My body literally rejecting him on my wedding day. I should have ran.”

The caption continues, “Not to mention the hair falling out and dress ripping…”

Can your body ‘reject’ a partner?

According to NOCD, a platform of OCD-trained mental health specialists, there’s no research on whether your body can “reject” someone. However, you may experience symptoms like gastrointestinal distress, headaches, shortness of breath, and sexual dysfunction in response to a stressful relationship.

In a follow-up video, Kelly explains she had never been interested in getting married, so she chalked up her symptoms to wedding day nerves.

“Looking back now after leaving such a horrible relationship, I can see things clearer,” she says.

She continues, “I was dissociated. I was coughing. I was having a panic attack. Watching it back is so sad.”

Kelly says she decided to leave her marriage when she discovered she “had been cheated on.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since. I up and left,” she says.

Other ex-brides share their experiences

In the comments, many now-divorced brides say they also experienced physical symptoms on their wedding day. In hindsight, they say they “wish they listened” to their bodies.

“I fainted on my wedding day. I remember one of my guests coming up to me at the reception and saying, ‘Sometimes our bodies are trying to tell us something, and we just don’t know it yet,’” one said.

“Bless your heart. I disassociated on my wedding day, I felt sick and not in my own body. Sure enough, we stepped off the plane from our honeymoon and I was married to a stranger,” another wrote.

“I stood there 7 months pregnant nodding ‘yes’ when the registrar asked me if I wanted to do this but screaming in my head NO. Biggest mistake of my life,” a third shared.

Others say physical signs their bodies were rejecting their partners led them to change their mind before going through with the ceremony.

“This happened to me!! And he screamed at me in front of everyone. My family comforted me and I didn’t go through with it. I never regret the wasted money because I know I would’ve regretted marrying,” a viewer wrote.

“Glad I didn’t come to this point with this man. had the worst periods ever while being with him, sometimes collapsing in the middle of the road cause of the pain. the moment we broke up it just faded,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly via TikTok direct message and comment.

