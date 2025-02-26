‘Could he act? No. But was his character good? Also no’: A copypasta meme about actors who bring nothing to the table is trending

Could He Act? or Could She Act? refers to a copypasta meme celebrating performances that aren’t particularly great, using the text: “Could he act? no. but was his character good? also no. and were his plotlines compelling? not really. but did he look good? also no. but did i enjoy his time in the movie? again, no. but would i watch more of his character? also no.”

The “Could He Act?” meme follows this repetitive format, questioning whether a character is well-acted, well-written, or even visually appealing—only for the answer to be a resounding “no.”

Originally posted as a joke about Twin Peaks character James Hurley, the meme quickly spread across social media, with fans applying it to critically to performances in shows like Supernatural, Gilmore Girls, Game of Thrones, and more. Others have flipped the format, using it to champion beloved characters by answering each question with “yes.”

Origin

On Feb. 17, 2025, X user @evemmore shared the tweet as an original hate tweet against James Hurley, a character in Twin Peaks played by actor James Marshall. Commenters who consider themselves part of the Twin Peaks fandom debated whether or not James’ character is that bad.

The copypasta asks a series of questions anyone might ask in analyzing the quality of a character, as a viewer, and the value of the character within their universe. In James’ case, the answer to Could He Act? and all its follow-up questions is…no.

It wasn’t long before other fandoms — from Supernatural to Gilmore Girls to Grey’s Anatomy to Game of Thrones and many more — became fond of the format and adopted it to discuss different characters across the fictional world.

Meme spread

As the format gained traction, it evolved beyond a tool for criticism. Fans started applying it to entire shows, using the structured list to debate which performances truly flopped.

At the same time, some users flipped the format, using it to praise characters they love. Instead of answering “no” to every question, they answered “yes,” transforming the meme into a way to celebrate standout performances.

Copypasta

Could He Act?

Could he act? no. but was his character good? also no. and were his plotlines compelling? not really. but did he look good? also no. but did i enjoy his time in the movie? again, no. but would i watch more of his character? also no

This version uses he/him pronouns.

Could She Act?

could she act? no. but was her character good? also no. and were her plotlines compelling? not really. but did she look good? also no. but did i enjoy her time in the movie? again, no. but would i watch more of her character? also no

This version uses she/her pronouns.

Could They Act?

could they act? no. but was their character good? also no. and were their plotlines compelling? not really. but did they look good? also no. but did i enjoy their time in the movie? again, no. but would i watch more of their character(s)? also no

This version uses they/them pronouns and could apply to an individual or a pairing.

