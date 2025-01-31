Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A cat helping someone find out her husband was cheating , air traffic control audio being released from the D.C. plane and helicopter crash, how actress Anne Hathaway became the mascot for getting fired over Zoom , and how Google Maps will honor Trump’s “Gulf of America” order when the government actually implements it.

After that, Alexandra shares with you her pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Scroll down to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt.

Reddit is a helpful forum for all kinds of things…including—according to one viral post— discovering a spouse’s infidelity .

Newly released air traffic control audio captures the moment when an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided over the icy waters of the Potomac River.

How Anne Hathaway became the mascot for getting fired over Zoom

Anne Hathaway Zoom memes center around a screenshot of the actress from a TV appearance paired with jokes about basic white women or HR professionals in a workplace .

Google pledged to change Google Maps to reflect President Donald Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and his reverting Mount Denali in Alaska to Mount McKinley.

WHICH BILLIONAIRE DO PEOPLE ONLINE THINK ACTS LIKE A CHARACTER IN ‘THE SIMS’?

Main Character of the Week: The woman who noticed something was up with Olive Garden’s breadsticks

🥃 This customer expressed his frustration with the quality of the drinks at his local bar. Now, people are coming for him .

🧀 A user on TikTok has ignited a discussion after claiming that the Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese she recently purchased “ain’t even real cheese.” Here’s why she thinks that .

🐟 Fish often comes in vacuum-sealed packaging, but you could end up six feet under if you don’t prepare it correctly . That’s according to a food scientist who posted a viral social media clip that’s accrued 1.5 million views.

☕ A Starbucks customer ordered two tap waters and then was charged for “custom tea.”

🤖 AI is proving that it can do more than just take people’s jobs and contribute to global warming. It’s also capable of solving complicated ethical hypothetical— and getting a laugh .

🩺 From the Daily Dot archive: Can you trust doctors posting online?

What would you do if your new plant started raining bugs?

