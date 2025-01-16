‘This ain’t even real cheese’: Woman buys Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Then she takes a closer look at the package

In the United States, there’s a lot of discussion about what foods and food additives can be considered “natural” and which must be listed as “artificial.”

While the Food and Drug Administration has guidelines about what it considers “natural” to mean, the agency does not generally define or regulate the label “natural” on food products.

This and ambiguity around other terms have led to considerable debate around what can and cannot be considered “natural” or genetically modified by American standards.

Now, a user on TikTok has ignited that discussion anew after claiming that the Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese she recently purchased “ain’t even real cheese.” Here’s why she thinks that.

Is Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese real?

In a clip with over 135,000 views, TikTok user Taylor (@texasforeva) explains why she came to believe that the cheese she purchased, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese, was not “real.”

Throughout her video, Taylor explains that she’s been buying Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese for six months to a year. All that time, she’s been shredding it by hand as opposed to buying the cheese pre-shredded.

However, while shredding her cheese recently, she noticed something peculiar on the label.

“Tell me why it says right there… ’Contains no animal rennet,’” she says, holding up the cheese package. “This ain’t even real [expletive] cheese. This doesn’t even have [expletive] milk. It does not say ‘No milk,’ ‘Dairy free,’ ‘Vegetarian’…Nothing is sacred.”

What is rennet?

For context, rennet is an enzyme or a mix of enzymes used in cheese-making to help milk coagulate, turning it from a liquid into curds and whey.

While it can be found in the stomach lining of young mammals, such as calves, there are also vegetarian and microbial alternatives.

Although Taylor claims that using one of these alternatives removes the milk or dairy from the cheesemaking process, this is not true. She cedes to this point in a later video, alleging that she meant to say “traditional” cheese rather than “real” cheese.

Does cheese need animal rennet to be “traditional”?

Regarding the claim that such practices are not “traditional,” there are plenty of examples to show that vegetable rennet has been used in the cheesemaking process for centuries. For example, in The Iliad, Homer references people using fig juice to coagulate milk, effectively describing rennet.

This practice has continued into the modern day. Numerous recipes exist online on how to produce cheese using dairy milk and vegetable rennet. On Tillamook’s website, they note that the cheese is produced using “Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto (color).”

“Since 2016, we have utilized fermentation-produced rennet that has Kosher and Halal certification and is vegetarian,” the company’s website reads. “We believe it closely mimics the flavor and quality profiles of a traditional bovine rennet.”

Taylor writes in a comment that “if [animal rennet is] not in there, it means those cheese is vegetarian and they are using a bio engineer enzyme.” But Tillamook’s website counters this point.

“The exact method of making this fermentation-produced rennet is proprietary. However, it is important to note that our rennet is classified as ‘not genetically engineered’ by USDA bioengineered food labeling regulations. Furthermore, we do not use rennet that is produced by any pharmaceutical company,” the site reads.

That said, Tillamook says it does offer certain options made with animal rennet: specifically, its “Maker’s Reserve Cheddar in the 2014, 2013, 2012, or 2010 vintages.”

In the comments section, many users said they were not on board with Taylor’s declaration.

“Been there. Watched it be made….its real. And it’s amazing,” said a user.

“Tillamook is real cheese… real dairy. You’re misunderstanding the label lol OMG,” echoed another.

“Rennet is what makes the cheese, basically all cheese [companies] have switched to [non] animal rennet,” explained a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tillamook via email and Taylor via TikTok DM and comment.



