How Anne Hathaway became the mascot for getting fired over Zoom

Anne Hathaway Zoom memes center around a screenshot of the actress from a TV appearance paired with jokes about basic white women or HR professionals in a workplace. The meme caused a stir, but gave us some hilarious, relatable light-hearted takes as well.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @edqueermarisgay/X

@edqueermarisgay/X Meme Type : Macro

: Macro First Appearance : February 2021

: February 2021 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: August 2021

Where is the Anne Hathaway Zoom Meme from?

The Anne Hathaway Zoom Meme originates from a 2021 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Hathaway appeared in episode eight of season 13. Hathaway offered advice to the queens in the virtual appearance as they prepared for “Social Media the Unverified Rusical.”

Hathaway was candid and said she hasn’t always had it easy in getting the roles she wanted. Infamously, the episode featured her admission she was actually the ninth pick for Andy in The Devil Wears Prada.

Meme spread

Shortly after the episode aired, memes started to appear on Twitter showing Hathaway gender-swapped, using a shot of her virtual appearance on the show. The caption reads, “my video on zoom v my voice on zoom.”

As the smiling screenshot started circulating, it found an audience among people making fun of awkward meetings with HR, joking about the too-frequent Zoom calls during the COVID lockdown, and laughing about things “basic” white women do.

Meme examples

