Memes

How Anne Hathaway became the mascot for getting fired over Zoom

Hey queens!

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Anne Hathaway on zoom call with text 'when it's morning, you get a zoom call and you see their eyes glowing. - POV: Your company's HR director is about to fire you on a zoom call'(r)

Anne Hathaway Zoom memes center around a screenshot of the actress from a TV appearance paired with jokes about basic white women or HR professionals in a workplace. The meme caused a stir, but gave us some hilarious, relatable light-hearted takes as well.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @edqueermarisgay/X
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: February 2021
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: August 2021
Google Trends
Where is the Anne Hathaway Zoom Meme from?

Anne Hathaway joins season 13 RuPaul's Drag Race, appearing in the werk room
Google Trends

The Anne Hathaway Zoom Meme originates from a 2021 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Hathaway appeared in episode eight of season 13. Hathaway offered advice to the queens in the virtual appearance as they prepared for “Social Media the Unverified Rusical.”

Hathaway was candid and said she hasn’t always had it easy in getting the roles she wanted. Infamously, the episode featured her admission she was actually the ninth pick for Andy in The Devil Wears Prada.

Meme spread

Shortly after the episode aired, memes started to appear on Twitter showing Hathaway gender-swapped, using a shot of her virtual appearance on the show. The caption reads, “my video on zoom v my voice on zoom.”

anne hathaway zoom meme 'my video on zoom v my voice on zoom'
@edqueermarisgay/X
'This is the counselor we were all in love with at Jewish sleep away camp' anne hathaway zoom meme
@edqueermarisgay/X
As the smiling screenshot started circulating, it found an audience among people making fun of awkward meetings with HR, joking about the too-frequent Zoom calls during the COVID lockdown, and laughing about things “basic” white women do.

'pov: your company's hr director is about to fire you on a zoom call'
@shitpostirl1_2020/iFunny
*58 minutes into a 1-hour meeting* 'Well that's all I have for today. Happy to give you guys a few minutes back of your day!' anne hathaway zoom meme
@shitpostirl1_2020/iFunny
'As your new head of diversity and inclusion, I am excited and honored for the chance help you all fight for a seat at the table. I am listening. You are heard.' anne hathaway zoom meme
@shitpostirl1_2020/iFunny
Meme examples

@nate__jenkins/X
@nate__jenkins/X
'Took a nude today and sent it only to my boyfriend' anne hathaway zoom meme
@nate__jenkins/X
'pov: the hr lady who majored in psychology at a no-name school in florida is about to throw your resume in the trash' anne hathaway meme
u/benf4799 via Reddit
u/benf4799 via Reddit
pov: it's march 2020 and you're about to get laid off on zoom anne hathaway zoom meme
u/benf4799 via Reddit
'POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you' anne hathaway zoom meme
@0xgaut/X
'Just completed a 3 minute task I put off for 4 months, everyone clap' anne hathaway zoom meme
@0xgaut/X
@MorePerfectUS/X
@MorePerfectUS/X
@MorePerfectUS/X
More job memes:

Anne Hathaway Memes RuPaul’s Drag Race Zoom
First published:

