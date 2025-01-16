‘Can I have 3 Jameson Ginger Ales?’: Man says bartender scolded him for this common ordering practice

This customer expressed his frustration with the quality of the drinks at his local bar. Now, people are coming for him.

Drinks are getting more expensive, with a cocktail in many major cities easily costing at least $20 due to the inflation of alcohol and soft drinks, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.

So when you’re shelling out easily $100 on a night out, including tip, with the goal of getting a bit (or more than a bit) inebriated, you’d be understandably upset when the $20 cocktail you paid for barely tastes boozy.

This bar customer decided to speak up about it, but has gotten conflicting reactions. Do you think he should have handled the situation differently?

Bartender snaps back

In a trending TikTok with more than 72,000 views, a man who refers to himself as Mr. New Jersey (@mr.newjersey) shared the predicament he was in on a late night out.

“You tell me if I’m wrong for this,” he says.

In the video, the man explains that he was out at a bar over the weekend with his friends. They kept getting “terrible drinks,” which seemed to mean that they were really weak.

To address the issue, the next time the bartender came around, he asked for three Jameson ginger ales and asked if they could be “heavy on the Jameson, please.”

It seemed to be his polite and more indirect way of saying the drinks were weak.

“She stops dead in her tracks in front of 5,000 people and goes, ‘And that’s what you never do. You never ask a bartender to make it strong, cuz now I’m gonna make it weak just for asking,’” the TikToker recalls.

He was taken aback by her response but said he was simply going to go to a different bartender.

He equated the situation to ordering wings, asking for extra sauce, and being denied sauce just for asking. The man added that he wasn’t asking her not to charge him for the alcohol, even if it would be extra.

“You could charge me $90 for the Jameson. I don’t care. I’m just tryna get lit,” he says.

Bar etiquette

Here are some do’s and don’ts when at a bar, according to a bartender:

Don’t:

Yell your drink order or interrupt another person ordering

Wave money around

Go overboard, sharing about your personal life.

Hit on the bartender

Tip $1 per drink

Drink too much to the point you’re slurring words or getting in fights

Do:

Be patient. Bartenders are juggling a lot at once

Ask your bartender about themselves

Tip 20%

“No it’s like ordering wings and asking for a few extra wings for free, not the sauce, the sauce is the mixer lol,” a person explained.

“Yes ask for a double…when people say make it strong, they want extra liquor without paying for it,” another added.

“Order and double. Don’t ask for it strong. Because as soon as we make it a double without you asking then it becomes a problem when it’s time to pay- bartender,” a person chimed in.

“As a bartender this is why I will never work anywhere besides a dive bar… I can pour em strong as hell and no one is over my shoulder counting my pours I pour em how I drink em,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mr. New Jersey for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



