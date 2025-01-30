Advertisement
Air traffic control audio captures chilling moment of D.C. plane and helicopter crash

‘Crash, crash, crash.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Aircrafts in sky(l), Crash circled(r)

Newly released air traffic control audio captures the moment when an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided over the icy waters of the Potomac River, an incident that has left at least 67 dead, according to CNN. There were no survivors. Among those aboard the plane were professional figure skaters returning from the high development camp held after the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Featured Video

The crash occurred around 9:00am local time as the plane was on final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas. Initial reports indicate the aircraft, American Eagle Flight 5342, a CRJ regional jet, was carrying 64 passengers and crew, while the Black Hawk helicopter had three soldiers on board.

More than 300 first responders are engaged in search and recovery efforts in freezing temperatures and water conditions. 

Air traffic control audio released

Air traffic control audio, presumed to be from the plane and helicopter crash, has been released. At 8:47pm, a controller can be heard instructing a military aircraft, “PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ.” A few moments later, another pilot calls in to air traffic control, “Tower, did you see that?”—which is believed to be a reference to the mid-air collision.

Controllers immediately issued urgent directives to incoming planes, redirecting those approaching Runway 33 at Reagan Airport to avoid the area.

“Crash, crash, crash, this is an alert three,” the controller can be heard saying.

“I don’t know if you caught earlier what happened, but there was a collision on the approach end of 3-3. We are going to be shutting down operations for the indefinite future if you want to go back to the gate,” the controller says.

“Yeah, we were on short final, and we saw flares from the opposite side of the Potomac,” another pilot says in the released audio.

Figure skaters aboard the downed plane

While authorities have yet to release a full list of casualties, U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that “several members of our skating community were sadly aboard” the ill-fated flight. The organization did not specify names, but many skaters and coaches were traveling home from nationals, leading to widespread concern in the figure skating world.

In a statement issued by the ISU, the organization wrote, “The International Skating Union (ISU) and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. last night. We are heartbroken to learn that Figure Skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport—it’s a close-knit family—and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

It has been confirmed that Russian pairs skaters and former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among those who died in the crash, according to Reuters.

Tweet response to the American Airlines flight crash. Text reads, 'Russian news is reporting that Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, parents of Maxim Naumov and 1994 World Champions, were on the flight that went down yesterday' with a screenshot of their 1994 Worlds free skate program.
Reactions to the plane and helicopter crash

Tweet response to the American Airlines flight crash. Text reads, 'Washington FSC were my family for 10 years while I lived full-time in DC. I'm sick for all the kids waking up to this news as they head to morning practice.'
Jackie Wong aka Rocker Skating's response to the American Airlines flight crash. Text reads, 'The skating community is small - a lot of people know each other or know of each other What happened last night was devastating Please keep the families and loved ones of all involved in your thoughts. Be good to one another'
Tweet response to the American Airlines flight crash. Text reads, 'What a terrible day for the skating community around the world. My thoughts and prayers are with them.'
Tweet response to the American Airlines flight crash. Text reads, 'Deepest condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. The news is utterly devastating. Hoping against hope that the rescue efforts will find survivors. (pray emojis)'
President Donald Trump, who has recently pushed for privatizing air traffic control, weighed in on Truth Social, writing, “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

