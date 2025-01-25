Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman finding a green surprise in her kids meal at Burger King , people online noticing how certain phrases about Trump couldn’t be found on social media, a woman claiming a Ring camera in her house began speaking to her daughter , and people online debating the decline of dinner parties .

After that, we’ve got another edition of Meme History for you.

In a viral video, the customer pans the camera over to a plastic plate with Chicken Fries and several green clusters, some of which were broken apart— suggesting they are marijuana .

Users online said they have been unable to access search results for terms including “Donald Trump rigged election” in the wake of the president’s inauguration.

One mother reported that the Ring camera she kept inside her house spoke to her 3-year-old daughter .

People are eating up the new dinner parties discourse on X after a user pointed out the frequency of these get-togethers has declined.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Ermahgerd

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

☕ Everyone knows that it’s good practice to tip. But what if you didn’t get the actual product or service you needed? This was a predicament faced by Starbucks customer in a viral video that has amassed 449,500 views.

👀 Shrinkflation is an issue we’ve reported on extensively here at the Daily Dot. Here’s yet another example .

🍴 A Texas Roadhouse server called out two different types of customers she serves in a viral video. Now, she’s warning against this common behavior among one of the types.

🧣 When you lose items you can’t track in public places, their fate can be uncertain. You’d hope they end up in a lost and found, waiting for you to return. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case .

🥣 A woman found out the “right way” to prepare Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup. As it turns out, she’s been doing it wrong this whole time . Have you?

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators —and AI is making it worse.

