Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A woman finding a green surprise in her kids meal at Burger King, people online noticing how certain phrases about Trump couldn’t be found on social media, a woman claiming a Ring camera in her house began speaking to her daughter, and people online debating the decline of dinner parties.
After that, we’ve got another edition of Meme History for you.
P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If you didn’t, there’s still time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Scrolling In The Deep” shirt!
See you next week!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🍗 WTF
Woman orders Burger King Chicken Fries for her kid. Then she sees what worker put in the bag
In a viral video, the customer pans the camera over to a plastic plate with Chicken Fries and several green clusters, some of which were broken apart—suggesting they are marijuana.
💻 TECH
‘Propaganda arm’: TikTok search glitch stokes fear over Trump’s new alliance with tech titans
Users online said they have been unable to access search results for terms including “Donald Trump rigged election” in the wake of the president’s inauguration.
📹 CREEPY
‘It’s OK little girl stop crying’: Woman installs indoor Ring camera. Then she hears something disturbing
One mother reported that the Ring camera she kept inside her house spoke to her 3-year-old daughter.
🍽️ DISCOURSE
Screens, space, or woke friends? People are debating the decline of dinner parties
People are eating up the new dinner parties discourse on X after a user pointed out the frequency of these get-togethers has declined.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Ermahgerd
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
☕ Everyone knows that it’s good practice to tip. But what if you didn’t get the actual product or service you needed? This was a predicament faced by Starbucks customer in a viral video that has amassed 449,500 views.
👀 Shrinkflation is an issue we’ve reported on extensively here at the Daily Dot. Here’s yet another example.
🍴 A Texas Roadhouse server called out two different types of customers she serves in a viral video. Now, she’s warning against this common behavior among one of the types.
🧣 When you lose items you can’t track in public places, their fate can be uncertain. You’d hope they end up in a lost and found, waiting for you to return. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.
🥣 A woman found out the “right way” to prepare Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup. As it turns out, she’s been doing it wrong this whole time. Have you?
🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse.