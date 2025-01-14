‘What words SPECIFICALLY did you say?’: Woman orders Burger King Chicken Fries for her kid. Then she sees what worker put in the bag

One mother shared her shock after she claims she found an unwanted substance in the bag of Burger King Chicken Fries she ordered for her child in the fast-food drive-thru in Hamilton, Ohio.

In a video posted on Sunday with over 688,000 views, TikToker Janna (@jannamichelle6) stands in her kitchen, holding an empty paper bag with the Burger King logo.

“I need you guys to listen. I got my kid some Chicken Fries. This bag came,” she says, opening the bag. “You can see some residue.”

She then pans the camera over to a plastic plate with Chicken Fries and several green clusters, some of which were broken apart.

“Chicken Fries with a side of… do you see that?” she says, suggesting that the green substance is marijuana.

The caption reads, “Cannot make this up!!! I didn’t ask for a side of this.”

Will the TikToker get in trouble for the mix-up?

While many states outlaw the possession of marijuana—and accidental possession could be difficult to prove—Janna shouldn’t have any trouble with the law.

According to the ACLU of Ohio, residents over 21 years old can have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use. In that case, it’s a good thing Janna opened the bag before her kid.

Viewers share surprising reactions

While several commenters were appalled that marijuana could end up in a child’s meal, others said they wish their fast-food meal came with the unexpected side.

“I have mixed emotions bc I would be upset if this was in my kid’s food but ecstatic if it was in mine,” one wrote.

“What EXACTLY did you order…? like …what words SPECIFICALLY did you say to get THAT exact order? asking for a friend,” another asked.

“I didn’t know you could get a Happy Meal at BK!” a third joked.

“I believe they got our orders mixed up!!” a fourth added.

Others cracked jokes about her order, noting that “nugs” is a common slang for clusters of marijuana buds.

“Did you ask for nugs??” a viewer asked.

“Well, you asked for nugs!” one quipped.

“Those must be the ‘spicy nugs,’” another said.

Some viewers say the situation isn’t a one-off, claiming they’ve picked up a “similar side order” at fast-food chains.

“From Ohio can confirm this is normal for Hamilton,” one suggested.

“We used to have places you’d do this and order from another store for this product,” another said.

“My old plug used to serve me through the drive-thru and would put it in the same little bags,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Janna via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Burger King for further information.

