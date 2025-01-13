‘She definitely came back’: Home Depot shopper leaves their scarf behind. Then an employee finds it

When you lose items you can’t track in public places, their fate can be uncertain. You’d hope they end up in a lost and found, waiting for you to return. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

For example, one person shared a story of losing an item while shopping at Walmart, only to find it for sale at the same store later. In another instance, a man claimed GameStop lost $375,000 worth of his trading cards with no resolution or refund in sight.

Additionally, the trend of stores selling lost baggage or unclaimed packages has gained popularity, allowing people to purchase items others have lost.

Sometimes, though, lost items don’t make it to the lost and found—they end up in the hands of employees, as demonstrated in a TikTok video by user Asia Kanaro (@asiakanaro).

What did the employees do with the lost item?

In the video, which has garnered over 578,900 views at the time of writing, Kanaro films herself explaining the situation.

“Y’all, somebody, a customer left they scarf here,” she says before flipping the camera to reveal her Home Depot co-worker wearing the item.

The co-worker, fully dressed in a Home Depot uniform, confidently sports the black-and-white scarf covered in the iconic Louis Vuitton pattern.

“G, she rocking the [expletive] out of y’all [expletive],” Kanaro comments, clearly amused by the fashion moment.

“Who ever left they scarf my co-worker wearing tf out y’all [expletive],” Kanaro wrote in the video’s caption.

In a second video, the TikToker also shows her co-worker wearing the scarf as a headband. “I would be so pissed if I came back to get my scarf and somebody had it wrapped around they head,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay. “She didn’t waste no time.”

What usually happens to unclaimed lost and found items?

As you might know, when items are left behind in grocery or retail stores, they are typically placed in the store’s lost and found.

For example, as per 33 Square, Walmart stores often store found items in a dedicated lost and found area near customer service. These items are allegedly logged with details like the date found and a short description to help track the holding period.

Unclaimed items are usually held for a specific period, often around 90 days. After this holding period, if no one returns for the item, it may be discarded, destroyed, or donated, depending on the store’s policies and local regulations, according to the blog post.

Viewers are amused but critical

In the comments section, many viewers found the situation amusing, though some raised concerns about the employees’ behavior, calling it unsanitary and inappropriate.

“The way she’s draping it around her and putting it on her face,” criticized one viewer. “She could wait to wash it? What if they were sneezing and coughing in it.”

“Ngl if this was my scarf i would be showing this video to corporate cause why yall playing,” commented another.

“Nobody leaving a real LV scarf,” theorized a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kanaro via TikTok and Instagram direct messages. It also contacted Home Depot via email.

