‘I used to think like this’: Texas Roadhouse server says there’s always 2 types of groups at her tables. Then she says don’t be this kind

A Texas Roadhouse server called out two different types of customers she serves in a viral TikTok. Now, she’s warning against this common behavior among one of the types.

Featured Video

The video, which was posted by TikToker @vegangirl1987, accrued over 2.3 million views. It sparked a litany of replies from other users on the app, who concurred with the food service employee’s assessment.

“There’s two different kinds of people when eating out,” the server avers in a text overlay.

First, she shows footage of one table. It has a bunch of plates stacked on top of each other. All of the cutlery has been placed on the top plate. Also up top is a ramekin with a sauce container inside of it. Both cloth and paper napkins adorn the stack on the “good” table.

Advertisement

Next, she passes her camera lens over the other type of restaurant diner. The “bad” one. She continues in her overlay, “Don’t be the second table.”

She displays a table that has its dishes splayed out. Food still rests on these plates, drinks are unfinished, and there are rolls in the bread basket. It’s evident the second table requires more work for bussers to appropriately clear and prep for additional diners.

Differing opinions

While the TikToker definitively vouched for table one’s post-meal protocol, opinions on this practice vary.

Advertisement

According to Chowhound, restaurant patrons should “think twice” before stacking their plates at a restaurant. The outlet states that due to individual server and eatery methodologies, stacking plates could hinder more than help wait staff.

Furthermore, the article writes that some servers may even feel “disrespected.” That’s due to a perception that “customers are doing the job for them.”

But Chowhound does concede that there are some instances where this is considered acceptable. In fast-casual restaurants, plate stacking is generally perceived as a thoughtful and welcomed gesture. However, the website writes, “the higher-end the restaurant, the more of a no-no it is.”

Should you stack your plates at a restaurant?

This sentiment was also echoed in a Reddit post uploaded to the r/NoStupidQuestions sub. The original poster wrote that they, too, saw conflicting opinions on post-meal plate prepping.

Advertisement

“My parents have always told me it’s rude to stack your used plates after finishing a meal at a restaurant,” they said. “However, I believe I saw a post from a waiter who said they appreciate it when customers do this. Is there any common etiquette surrounding this issue?”

One user on the app responded that fine dining establishments generally look down on plate stacking. “In fine dining/proper etiquette environments, that’s correct. Never stack your plates. In casual restaurants, mom-and-pop diner-type places, perfectly cool to stack them. Servers actually appreciate it in some circumstances,” they penned.

Additionally, a server chimed in with their two cents on the matter. They wrote that they don’t mind customers stacking plates. However, that’s only if it’s done “in a good way.” They define that as not making more of a mess than they’d otherwise have to deal with. They also shared their table-clearing procedure, which allows them to “grab and go” quickly.

“Now I just clear all my mess onto one plate. Then stack plate in one stack, bowls or random plates in another. Maybe sauce containers in a bowl. Silverware tucked somewhere on the plate or at least put together for a quick grab off the table when cleaning. And I just try to pull all drink cups to the edge the server served from.”

Advertisement

TikTokers react

Users on the app attested to the TikToker’s fundamental breakdown of restaurant diners.

“I’m all for number 1 but it’s your job regardless lol,” one person penned. Judging from the comments left in response to the post, it seemed that most were on board with table one.

Another commenter wrote that as part of camp No. 1, they feel compelled to make up for their spouse’s lack of after-meal tidiness. “I am diner #1. My wife is diner #2,” they wrote. “If she is with me, I always make sure we straighten up the table before we leave. She thinks it’s weird. I just like being courteous.”

Advertisement

Someone else declared, “I be the first table, always.”

One TikToker who said they worked in the food service industry shared their thoughts on which table was best. “Former hostess/bus girl here. Table 1 always!” they wrote.

Another person said that this diner quirk directly correlates with a popular internet ethics theory: “The people arguing against this are the same people that don’t return their shopping carts.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and @vegangirl1987 via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.