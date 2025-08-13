“Like putting lipstick on a pig”: Lawyer warns against “dangerous” indoor firepot products that are often repackaged after being banned

Sometimes a product can look harmless sitting on a store shelf, yet carry risks most buyers would never imagine.

Lawyer‘s warning about indoor firepots

The Biren Law Group TikTok account (@birenlawgroup) recently shared a video featuring Andrew Biren, who has been litigating firepot-related cases since 2019.

“Still on shelves: Dangerous firepot brands to watch out for,” they wrote.

“The most disturbing thing for us in this business,” Biren began, “is for everyone that gets kicked off the market or banned by the United States government, another one takes its place.”

He said that companies like Amazon and Wayfair—both of which have been named in lawsuits—continue to sell versions of products that have already been linked to deaths and injuries

“It’s like putting lipstick on a pig,” Biren added. “It’s insane. And it’s so reckless.”

“They know they’re dangerous, they know they’ve been killing people,” Biren continues. They know they’ve been injured, and they still allow it.”

He believes it will keep happening until someone officially declares, “This entire genre of product is dangerous.”

“You cannot make indoor, outdoor firepots safe the way they are being constructed,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

What are firepots, and why are they dangerous

Once a tool for transporting and maintaining fire in ancient times, people used firepots or warmth, cooking, religious ceremonies, and even as weapons of war.

Today’s consumer versions—often marketed for indoor or outdoor décor—can pose serious risks.

The Government of Canada recalled a specific model, Combi Inc.’s Model 520 Firepots, due to a hazard called “flame jetting.” That’s when leftover fuel vapors catch fire while someone’s refilling the pot—often because the flame is too small to see or the surface is still hot.

When that happens, the fire doesn’t just stay put. It can shoot out and send burning liquid spilling across whatever’s nearby, which can cause serious burns or start a larger fire in seconds.

“Not my MIL getting us 2 of them for Xmas last year,” one user shared. “Still in the box. I guess we need to get rid of them.”

“I’ve never heard of fire pots. What makes them more dangerous than candles?” asked one user.

A person responded, “They are full of flammable liquid that can spread over large areas instantly when spilled. Vs a single candle wick that is contained to just the wick until it ignites something or gets smothered by the wax.”

We contacted Biren Law Group via TikTok for further information.

