“I thought they hated ‘the elites’”: JD Vance shuts down Disneyland for private family trip, calls it “awesome”

Vice President JD Vance found himself at the center of a fresh controversy this week after bragging about a trip to Disneyland. In a recently surfaced clip, Vance recounted how portions of the park were closed off so he and his family could enjoy the attractions without the usual crowds. He described the exclusive access as “very cool” and “awesome,” before casually apologizing to regular visitors who faced longer lines.

Vance describes having Disneyland “to ourselves”

In the viral clip, pulled from the first episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, Vance explained, “We had the island to ourselves, which was very cool,” he said, smiling. He offered a half-hearted “sorry” to those waiting in longer lines, but emphasized that his family had “a very good time.”

The comments spread quickly across social media, with many users expressing disbelief at his tone. The timing also drew attention, as Vance is currently vacationing in the UK, further fueling perceptions of elitism. Critics noted that this was not the first time he appeared indifferent to the inconvenience his privilege might cause others.

Critics accuse Vance of “entitled bullsh*t”

Online reactions were swift and often scathing. One person wrote, “These guys sure love private islands Lol. Have to kinda admire his commitment to being a loathsome a**hole.”

I thought they hated the “elites.” Yet one of their leaders is an Ivy grad who brags about getting Disneyland all to himself because he’s so damned important. https://t.co/ppNkOpiAty — Gregg Litman (@GRLitman) August 12, 2025

Another accused him of “braying about his elite status” and mocking everyday visitors. Others compared his attitude to that of snobbish royalty, sharing an AI-generated image of Vance in a Marie Antoinette-style wig with the caption, “Let them eat churros.”

Because Vance has repeatedly criticized Disney for being “woke,” some saw hypocrisy in his decision to vacation there. “Nothing says hypocrisy like JD Vance blasting Disney as ‘woke’ while gleefully vacationing there,” one critic posted. Several also pointed out that closing parts of the park for a political figure directly inconveniences ordinary families, some of whom save up for years to visit.

Nothing says hypocrisy like JD Vance blasting Disney as ‘woke’ while gleefully vacationing there, forcing longer lines for regular folks during his elite getaway amid public backlash. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 12, 2025

The backlash escalated as more users weighed in. One lengthy tweet called him “JDunce Vance” and described his comments as the “purest display of entitled bullsh*t.” The writer accused him of flaunting his privilege “like it’s some badge of honor” while ignoring the frustration of regular guests.

Some reactions mixed humor with outrage. “Bragging about it is wild,” tweeted one X user. “Absolutely spitting in the face of people trying to take their kids but being told to f*ck off.” Others framed the incident as part of a broader pattern of politicians showing disregard for the public.

