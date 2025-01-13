‘PLEASE TELL ME I was NOT the only one’: Woman buys Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup from the grocery store. Then she reads the fine print

A woman found out the “right way” to prepare Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup. As it turns out, she’s been doing it wrong this whole time. And the key was right on the can this entire time.

In a clip viewed over 39,000 times, TikToker Caylie (@cayyday) holds up a can of Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup. “I was today years old knowing that you’re supposed to mix this,” she says, shaking the can for emphasis. “With a can of water. You don’t just eat this.”

Then, she zooms in on the directions on the back of the can. They read: “Mix soup + 1 can of water.”

The content creator dumps the can’s contents into a bowl and adds water, which thins out the soup. “OK, that makes more sense,” she says, laughing.

When Caylie tastes the soup, she isn’t impressed. “Taste the exact same. It’s just not obviously as thick,” she shakes her head and scoffs.

Embarrassed, Caylie adds in the caption, “PLEASE TELL ME I was NOT the only one MY ENTIRE LIFEEEE.”

Viewers weigh in

Viewers assured Caylie that she isn’t the only one.

“Girl….I didn’t know that eitherrrrr,” one viewer wrote.

“Wow 28years and I never knew,” a second stated.

However, those who did know said they still don’t follow the instructions to a T.

“Instructions aren’t accurate. 1 can of water is too much. For best results I recommend a half can,” one user suggested.

“Nah it’s way better without the water,” another remarked.

“Quarter of a can! Anymore than that and it’s too diluted and no flavor,” a third recommended.

Condensed soup vs. regular soup

The difference between condensed soup and regular soup comes down to the thickness of the stock, and Sporked notes that it’s totally normal to eat condensed soup without watering it down. Non-watered-down condensed soup will just give you a thicker and saltier-tasting soup.

