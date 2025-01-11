Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: a construction worker who was perplexed by what he found in an electrician’s bathroom , the response to Obama and Trump having a giggle at President Carter’s funeral, what conspiracy theorists are saying about Hunter Biden’s house burning down during the L.A. fires, and the shocking reason UnitedHealthcare interrupted a surgery .

After that, Kyle has another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

We’re used to bizarre bathroom stories, but this one might take the cake .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

They found it beyond the pall .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

Was the president’s son hiding a sacrificial dungeon in his basement ?

➤READ MORE

🏥 INSURANCE NIGHTMARE

UnitedHealthcare interrupts surgery to ask if patient really needs to stay overnight. It gets worse

“Do you understand that she’s asleep right now and she had breast cancer?” Her surgeon asked the healthcare representative .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Dua Lipa Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A Reddit user says a person sent them $700 through Zelle by “accident” and then proceeded to threaten them with police action if they didn’t return it. Users say there’s a good reason for them to ignore the messages.

Advertisement

☕ As convenient as Nespresso pods are, they ain’t cheap. In a clip, which has amassed 125,600 views, one woman shares exactly how she’s getting every coffee granule’s worth out of her Nespresso pods.

🚦 Insurance is a necessary evil. Designed to protect individuals from potential accidents, it ensures that any collision will have at least a minimum of coverage. Unfortunately, insurance companies have a lot of trick rules that can make simple coverage a nightmare .

💳 If you thought gift cards were a convenient, no-sweat gift option, one Target shopper is urging you to think again .

🍪 Orlando-based marketer Amanda V. thought she was in for a sweet treat when she visited Crumbl Cookies on National Cookie Day. ( Reader: She wasn’t .)

Advertisement

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

What’s even the point of farming, then? 😭