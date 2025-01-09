‘I thought he was Hitler?’: Obama’s chuckle with Trump at Carter’s funeral infuriates libs

A video of former President Barack Obama sharing a laugh with President-elect Donald Trump at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter sparked furious backlash from liberals, appalled at Obama’s actions.

WHAT DID TRUMP JUST TELL OBAMA?! pic.twitter.com/CiJaBf2bys — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

“Guess he isn’t literally Hitler, then” read a popular response.

Numerous political leaders gathered today, including former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as President Joe Biden for Carter’s funeral. The former president passed away earlier this month at 100.

Trump’s presence, at state funerals, has been a thorny issue, most infamously not invited to former senator John McCain’s in 2018.

But, he attended Carter’s, sitting next Obama, and in a moment caught by C-SPAN, said something that made the former president chuckle.

Almost instantly, Obama’s past remarks about Trump, in 2016, 2020, and more recently, in 2024, began recirculating, criticizing the former president for exchanging pleasantries with someone he deemed so dangerous to democracy, blasting liberal leaders for their post-election obsequiousness.

“Find someone who looks at you the way failed dems look at literally Hitler,” wrote one.

“The same people that were calling Trump literally Hitler now think he’s a funny guy. Weird!” wrote another.

The same people that were calling Trump literally Hitler now think he’s a funny guy. Weird! pic.twitter.com/AHRCCFvgaH — Trumps Good Ear (@TrumpsGoodEar24) January 9, 2025

In the run-up to the election, Obama flagged recirculated comments about Trump, saying his comments on Hitler gave insight into how he thinks.

“I thought he was Hitler?” asked another.

“What happened to Trump is Hitler,” wrote a user.

What happened to “Trump is Hitler?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OLfIoJp1rE — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) January 9, 2025

Others took a moment to blast the ruling class in general.

“Trump and Obama conversing at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Remember folks the oligarchy is one big club and you aren’t in it!” they wrote.

Though even some detractors admitted that Trump’s charm might work on them.

“unity of the ruling class and all that but also, trump’s funny. we all know this. i hate the guy but he’d probably make me laugh if i were sitting next to him, too.”

