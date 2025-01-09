Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory are accusing Hunter Biden, the son of outgoing President Joe Biden, of burning down his own property after his Malibu home was destroyed amid ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Featured Video

According to the Daily Mail, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was worth an estimated $4.2 million and was being rented by Hunter for $15,800 a month.

Although Hunter is just one of a growing number of prominent figures to have their homes in Southern California destroyed, QAnon fans, who believe President-elect Donald Trump has been locked in a years-long battle to bring down a cabal of child-eating Democrat pedophiles, are convinced foul play took place.

Was Hunter Biden’s house destroyed in Malibu fire?

In a post to the QAnon forum known as the Great Awakening on Wednesday, users said the inferno was oddly “convenient.”

Advertisement

“So convenient for the Biden’s to lose all that evidence,” one user wrote. “Darned old fires.”

Another user claimed without any evidence whatsoever that the fire was used by Hunter to hide evidence of human sacrifice.

“Sacrificial dungeons in those mansion basements being purged of incriminating evidence courtesy of this fire,” the user said.

Over on X, commentary from right-wing users was much the same.

Advertisement

🚨 Hunter Biden’s $15,800 a month Malibu rental home has been burned to the ground pic.twitter.com/SPr59o8GFZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 9, 2025

In response to one such post on the incident, users similarly suggested that Hunter had somehow been involved in the destruction of his own home.

“Burnt all the evidence,” one user replied, while another claimed the fire was “planned.”

Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump’s platform, also filled up with conspiratorial remarks.

Advertisement

“The length they’ll go through to hide their crimes!”

Despite the sensational claims, Biden’s home was destroyed alongside others in the area. And given the recent pardon for his actions across a decade from his father, it seems doubtful Hunter would need to burn down his own home to hide evidence of crimes he can’t be convicted for.

And it isn’t just enemies of conservatives affected by the wildfires.

Popular right-wing Hollywood actor James Woods was forced to evacuate after his neighborhood went up in flames.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.