‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Home expert goes to client’s house. Then he finds this weird feature in the bathroom

From a hotel with the toilet separated from the rest of the fixtures to a toy store’s transparent door, we’re used to bizarre bathrooms. But this construction worker’s discovery at his client’s house might take the cake of bathroom oddities.

It’s got outlets installed all over the wall. And something else is curiously missing. (More on that later.)

“What the [expletive]?” TikTok user @promes_construction asks, panning across the inside of his client’s bathroom wall. Outlets are installed all across the top of the wall above the shower. “So, I’m at a customer’s house and he put outlets everywhere in his bathroom.” When he faces the camera toward the wall by the sink, there’s one there and another underneath the mirror. Dumbfounded, the content creator continues, “I can’t figure out why.”

How many are there?

“I counted. He’s got 15 outlets wired in,” @promes_construction says. Turning the camera, he reveals one above the toilet and another above the toilet paper rack. What made this situation even more peculiar was the client’s profession. “Crazy thing is, he’s an electrician,” he says. To prove that there are, in fact, 15, he counts all the outlets, with seven alone above the shower. “Fifteen outlets,” he reaffirms. “Obviously these are gonna get wet,” he adds pointing to the two near the shower head.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he states, astounded. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @promes_construction for comment. The video has amassed 3.4 million views.

Viewers proposed their theories

“They’re all cameras. Various angles,” one viewer stated.

“The wife definitely nagged him about not having enough outlets so he showed her,’” another suggested.

“It’s for 15 different electrical devices in case the toaster fails.. Duhhh,” a third joked.

However, most noticed something odd about the outlets.

“And not one GFI,” one user observed.

“How you gonna be an electrician and not install one GFI????“ a second agreed.

What are GFI/GFCI?

Have you walked into someone’s bathroom, kitchen, or garage and noticed an outlet with what appeared to be two “buttons” between the prongs? Sometimes the top is red and the bottom black or both “buttons” are white. These are GFIs which stands for ground fault interrupters. Also known as GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupters), both have the same functions but have different names. These safety devices protect people from electric shocks by measuring the electrical current that moves in and out of the socket.

However, not all of the them need to be GFI. Ace Hardware explains, “To provide that protection you only need one GFCI outlet as the first outlet of the branch. That would be the outlet that is closest to the serving breaker (not necessarily physically closest but electrically closest), if you can easily identify that outlet. As long as that first outlet is a GFCI, the rest of your outlets on that branch are protected.”

So, why does the bathroom have 15?

Because viewers were curious, @promes_construction delivered answers. And the multiple outlets don’t stop with the bathroom; there is a whopping 17 in the laundry room. “When [the client and his wife] were building the house, his wife kept nagging him to put more outlets in the bathroom and laundry room and he’s like, ‘[expletive] it. If you want outlets, I’ll give you outlets,’” he shares while standing in the laundry room. Then, the content creator plugs his drill into one of them, turns it on, and the device buzzes to life.

It goes without saying but: Please do not try this at home.

