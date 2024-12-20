‘It tasted so wrong’: Crumbl Cookies customer orders chocolate chip cookie. Then she opens the box

Orlando-based marketer Amanda V. thought she was in for a sweet treat when she visited Crumbl Cookies on National Cookie Day. (Narrator: She wasn’t.)

Crumbl chocolate chip shortage goes viral

Amanda took to TikTok to air out her frustrations, with a video captioned “crumble cookie y’all better count your days BECAUSE WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE.” She began, “Hi everyone, and a special hello to Crumbl Cookie [sic].” She proceeded to explain how she was excited to purchase and eat her chocolate chip cookie from Crumbl Cookies. “Buy my cookie, go home, do some unwinding for the evening, and then I go to eat my chocolate chip cookie,” Amanda detailed. So far, so good…right?

“Hey guys,” she says, “Why is there one chocolate chip?”

Amanda was giggling the whole time, splitting the cookie in half and bringing it closer to the camera to show how silly the lone chocolate chip looked. In disbelief, Amanda asks again, mid-giggle, “Hey, why is there one single chocolate chip?” to which her boyfriend off-camera responded to with only more laughter.

The internet has mixed reactions

As if the situation wasn’t hilarious enough, several comments alluded to her unique situation being their preference. “I would love that one lol I hate chocolate chips,” one user said, while another cleverly quipped, “That would be my ideal chocolate chip cookie. Btw it’s not called chocolate chipS cookie.” Yet a third user said snarkily, “it’s not called a chocolate chips cookie.”

Others wondered how Amanda didn’t notice that the cookie was defective prior to leaving the store. “At my crumbl the [sic] show me the cookie(s) and ask if it looks as advertised before they give it to me,” said one commenter.

Amanda responded, “they usually do that too but didn’t this time … i should have known smh.”

Eating the single-chip Crumbl cookie

And I’m sure you’re wondering: What did the cookie taste like? “Disappointment,” she said to one curious user. Amanda replied to another comment, “it tasted so wrong.”

When I asked her about the incident, Amanda shared that chocolate chip is her favorite Crumbl flavor, one she’s ordered nearly every visit. “I just must have somehow got one made without,” she explained, recounting her email exchange with the store. She had been to that location in Vineland about four or five times without complaint.

Will Crumbl make things right?

Thankfully, Crumbl refunded her and apologized to her for the mishap, stating that every batch is made with the same amount of chips. Crumbl did not respond to the Daily Dot for comment. Nonetheless, their team may want to double-check their chip distribution process to avoid another acute crisis.

This isn’t the end for Crumbl

So, does this mean Crumbl won’t be seeing Amanda next National Cookie Day? Not quite. “It didn’t turn me off from Crumbl,” she admitted. “Probably just that location!”

And that’s just how the cookies Crumbl.

