Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A woman revealing that Gmail can help catch a cheater , a dark web “hitman” promising to kill Trump as part of a crowdfunding scam, a woman issuing a warning about storing Christmas ornaments in cardboard boxes , and whether or not YouTube is in its flop era .

After that, we have another issue of “Meme History” for you.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The first tip to catch someone cheating? Take a closer look at their emails .

A website on the dark web is raising funds to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump as part of an apparent crowdfunding scam.

🎄 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘New fear unlocked’: Woman issues warning for people who store their ornaments in cardboard boxes

When you pack away your Christmas ornaments and put them into storage, you use cardboard boxes, right ?

“At the core of it, you lose a little bit of your soul thinking the video’s the same.”

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Chad Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌮 In a viral video, a woman revealed a little-known $10 Taco Bell hack . But first, you’ll need the app.

💻 A man’s Acer Inc. laptop randomly crashed without any explanation, causing confusion as to why the computer died—the reason he thinks his laptop failed? His warranty ended three years prior. Like, to the day .

🕯️ This woman on TikTok is raising concerns about a Bath & Body Works candle after it allegedly caused a dangerous incident.

🍽️ Apparently your dishwasher is one of the most “dangerous” appliances in your home.

🚽 Dealing with unexpected repairs in your living space can be a hassle, especially when they’re plumbing-related. That’s why videos like the most recent one from TikTok’s resident plumber @theplumbersplunger, resonate with so many .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

