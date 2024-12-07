‘Continuously running’: Expert thinks this toilet’s flapper is broken. Then he finds the real cause of the problem

Dealing with unexpected repairs in your living space can be a hassle, especially when they’re plumbing-related.

That’s why videos like the most recent one from TikTok’s resident plumber @theplumbersplunger, resonate with so many.

In the clip, which has garnered over 410,500 views since Dec. 1, he breaks down what went wrong with one customer’s toilet. He also shows viewers exactly how he fixed it.

What was the issue with the toilet?

“This customer’s toilet was continuously running, and they thought it was an issue with the flapper,” he says as he starts the repair.

According to the plumber, the customer had purchased a new flapper during a grocery run at HEB and installed it, hoping it would fix the problem. But when that didn’t work, they called him to take a closer look.

“The fill valve was not shutting off properly, so the water was overflowing in the tank,” he explains. Thankfully, the overflow tube for the flush valve was cut to the proper height, meaning the water drained safely instead of spilling onto the floor.

To resolve the issue, he replaced the faulty fill valve and also installed a new supply line. “These are really a single-use item,” he says, adding that they should be replaced if disconnected and older than a year.

The flapper the customer bought didn’t meet his standards either. “I’m also replacing this flapper because the one they purchased was a cheap generic one… I have no idea how long that would have lasted,” the TikToker explains.

After installing the new parts, the plumber turned the water back on, adjusted the height of the fill valve, cleaned the tank, and made sure everything was working properly. “Overall, this can be a pretty simple repair as long as you have the correct parts,” he notes.

However, he points out that many of his customers either don’t want to handle repairs like this or can’t due to health reasons. “What I’ve noticed is that a lot of my customers don’t want to deal with it though because it takes up too much of their time,” he says.

Other common bathroom problems

Bathrooms are prone to several plumbing problems, which can be quite disruptive.



Hair, soap residue, and debris frequently accumulate over time and clog drains, making it one of the most common bathroom issues.

As outlined by Mauzy Heating, Air & Solar in a blog post, this buildup can lead to slow drainage or even standing water in sinks and tubs. Regular cleaning and the use of drain guards can help prevent clogs.

Another common problem is leaky faucets, which not only waste water but can significantly increase utility bills.

As Construction Review Online reported, these leaks are usually caused by worn-out washers or seals within the faucet. Fortunately, replacing these components is often enough to resolve the issue.

Experts suggest addressing these bathroom plumbing issues quickly, as it can prevent more significant damage in the future.

Viewers react

In the comments, users shared their own theories about the toilet issue and suggested alternative ways to fix it.

“Supply lines being single use sounds like plumber salesman talk, these things only leak when they are very old,” theorized one user.

“I just wonder why change the whole thing?” asked another user. “Why not just pull the ring and just take off the top?”

The plumber responded to the comment above, writing, “If you are hiring a plumber you are expecting a professional repair.”

Another user joked about home repair prices, writing, “15 minute job = $250.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @theplumbersplunger via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

